Rock The Reytons take on girl group FLO for this week's No.1 album The Reytons are neck-and-neck with FLO for this week's No.1 SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

The Reytons are holding off girl group FLO in the midweeks of the Official UK Album Chart in the fight for this week's chart-topper.

The Yorkshire rockers are gunning for their second number one with A Love Letter To A Broken Town, but they need fans to help keep them at the top as the R'n'B trio are hot on their heels with Therapy At The Club.

In a message encouraging fans to buy their album, the band wrote on Instagram: "REYTONS… NOW IS THE TIME!!!

"We’re Number 1 in the midweeks but we need you now more than ever to stay there!! There’s going to be a MASSIVE chart battle between us and all the majors… 1 single CD could be the difference!!! We’ve just made new records live on the store and free delivery on all orders!!

"WE CAN DO THIS!!!

"Thank You!! #AllReytons x (sic)"

Despite having no label backing, the Rotheram-based quartet scored a number one album with 2023’s What’s Rock and Roll? and swiftly sold out shows on their tour, including at the O2 Academy Brixton in London.

Therapy At The Club marks FLO's second studio album. Its predecessor, 2024's Access All Areas, made it to number three in the UK.

The album was actually released later than planned, due to Jorja’s vocal cord surgery.

Watch The Reytons' message to fans below...



