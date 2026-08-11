Pop Demi Lovato reunites with the Jonas Brothers at Camp Rock 3 premiere after her cameo was confirmed Demi Lovato joined the Jonas Brothers at the Camp Rock 3 premiere and revealed she gave the new cast a pep talk before filming began. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

Demi Lovato reunited with Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas on Monday night (10.08.26) as the stars hit the red carpet for the Camp Rock 3 premiere in Burbank, California.

The new Disney Channel movie arrives on August 13 and marks the brothers’ return as Connect 3, while Lovato makes a cameo appearance.

Lovato first found fame in the original Camp Rock back in 2008, later reprising her role as Mitchie Torres in Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam in 2010. The third instalment sees Connect 3 head back to Camp Rock in search of a rising star to join them on their reunion tour after their planned opening act drops out.

Speaking recently on Kylie Kelce’s Not Gonna Lie podcast, Lovato said she wanted to support the new generation stepping into the franchise.

She explained: “We are making way for the new generation to shine their light as bright as they are.

“It’s beautiful to watch a generation of new actors and performers have their moment and I can’t wait to see the final product.”

Lovato revealed she met the cast early on and offered some advice before filming began.

She said: “I actually did give like a little mini pep talk to the new cast of Camp Rock when I first met them.

“I was just like, ‘Hey guys,’ you know, and I gave them some advice… don’t be afraid to ask for time off, like take care of yourself first.”

She added that prioritising well-being is essential for young performers.

She said: “It’s really important that you take care of your mental health, so that you can do the other things that you want to do like performing and acting. If you get burnt out, that can all go away, so it’s important to take care of yourself.”