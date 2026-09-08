London goes Mad Fer It at the UK premiere of Oasis: Don't Look Back In Anger, this is what happened... Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher made their first public appearance together off stage at the Venice Film Festival last Saturday (05.09.26) for the premiere of new tour documentary film Oasis: Don't Look Back In Anger. The reunited brothers stepped out together again at the Cineworld Leicester Square in London on Monday night (07.09.26) for the UK premiere of the film which shows how they repaired their fractured relationship for the Oasis Live '25 tour. Here is what happened at the premiere... SHARE SHARE

























Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher made their first public appearance together off stage at the Venice Film Festival last Saturday (05.09.26) for the premiere of new tour documentary film Oasis: Don't Look Back In Anger.





The reunited brothers stepped out together again at the Cineworld Leicester Square in London on Monday night (07.09.26) for the UK premiere of the film which shows how they repaired their fractured relationship for the Oasis Live '25 tour.





Here is what happened at the premiere...

Read on...