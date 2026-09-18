Pop Zara Larsson condemns Donald Trump for using Midnight Sun in ICE video Zara Larsson has become the latest musician to hit back at Donald Trump's White House for the unauthorised use of their music. SHARE SHARE Credit: FAMOUS

Zara Larsson has spoken out after her song Midnight Sun appeared in a White House TikTok video showing ICE officers detaining migrants.

The clip, which used her lyric “never ending midnight sun,” was posted as part of a series of immigration‑focused videos shared by President Donald Trump's administration.

Larsson said the video left her “sad” and “heart heavy,” explaining: “I wish I could speak to whoever made that video. I wish I could talk to you, and I wish I could help you remember that you and I, we aren’t that different. And we’re not that different from the people in the video, either.”

She said the footage ignored the realities faced by undocumented people.

She said: “The biggest difference between us is that we were dealt a different hand in life.

“I consider myself so lucky with the life that I’ve been dealt… That’s luck. There are people out there who are not that lucky, and they want to have a better life for their families.”

Larsson called the video “so dehumanising,” pointing to one man shown wearing construction gear.

She said: “These people in the video are real people… These people who are undocumented are regular people with jobs, and they’re just trying to have a better future.”

She also criticised the choice of song, saying Midnight Sun carries a message opposite to the one presented in the video.

Larsson said: “It’s about feeling connected to nature, the universe, and people.

“And this just creates this massive divide between people. It’s so f****** uncool. You guys are such f****** losers.”

Larsson is the latest in a growing list of artists to challenge the Trump administration’s use of music in official posts, following recent objections from Katy Perry and Ariana Grande.