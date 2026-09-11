Pop Charli xcx announces Europe and UK dates for 2027 Music, Fashion, Film Tour Charli xcx has confirmed the Europe and UK leg of her Music, Fashion, Film Tour, with arena shows set for February 2027 and pre‑sale access opening next week. SHARE SHARE Credit: Tyrell Hampton

Charli xcx has officially unveiled the Europe and UK leg of her Music, Fashion, Film Tour, confirming a run of major arena dates for February 2027 - including a headline night at London’s The O2.

The new leg follows her current US tour, which kicks off in Philadelphia tonight (11.09.26) and continues across North America through September and October.

The newly announced shows will see Charli perform in Dublin, Glasgow, Manchester, London, Amsterdam and Paris, with Audrey Hobert joining as special guest across all dates.

Fans who pre‑ordered Music, Fashion, Film through Charli’s official store during the qualifying window will receive first access to pre‑sale tickets, with details landing via email shortly.

Additional fans can still sign up for artist pre‑sale at charlixcx.com until 5pm BST on September 15.

Artist pre‑sale opens at 11am BST on September 16, followed by general sale at 9am BST on September 18.

Following tonight's show at Philadelphia’s Xfinity Mobile Arena, Charli heads to Brooklyn, Toronto, Boston, Washington, Austin, Atlanta, San Diego, Los Angeles, Glendale and Las Vegas.









Charli xcx's Music, Fashion Film tour dates:

US 2026

September 11 - Philadelphia, PA - Xfinity Mobile Arena

September 14 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

September 15 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

September 21 -Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

September 24 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

September 28 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

October 2 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Music Festival

October 6 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

October 9 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Music Festival

October 14 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena

October 17 - Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum

October 18 - Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum

October 21 - Glendale, AZ - Desert Diamond Arena

October 23 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena

Europe and UK 2027

February 13 - Dublin, IE - 3 Arena

February 15 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

February 17 - Manchester, UK - Co‑Op Live

February 19 - London, UK - The O2

February 22 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome

February 24 - Paris, FR - Accor Arena



