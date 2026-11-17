Electronic John Summit blasts Grammys over 'pop stars' dominating dance categories John Summit has criticised the Grammys for what he believes is a lack of recognition for DJs and electronic dance music artists, arguing the genre's categories have become dominated by pop stars. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

John Summit has hit out at the Grammys after accusing the awards of filling their electronic music categories with "music industry fuelled pop stars" rather than artists from the dance scene.

The tech house star took aim at the Recording Academy after next year's nominees were announced on Monday (16.11.26), arguing that the Best Dance/Electronic categories no longer properly represent club culture or DJ-led electronic music.

Summit wrote on X: "never submitting to the grammys again unless s*** changes, it's all a f****** joke.

"i'm not just talking about myself either there's zero respect for real electronic dance music and dj's. the whole dance category is just music industry fueled pop stars. (sic)"

never submitting to the grammys again unless shit changes, it’s all a fucking joke. i’m not just talking about myself either there’s zero respect for real electronic dance music & dj’s. the whole dance category is just music industry fueled pop stars — John Summit (@johnsummit) November 16, 2026

Among the artists nominated in the electronic categories are Madonna, Slayyyter, Tame Impala, Tinashe and Underscores.

Summit later clarified that he was not criticising the individual artists who received nominations, but rather the way the categories are structured.

He added: "not saying the artists nominated aren't good, they're just not dance music, they're pop.

"no dj is playing that music in the clubs. (sic)"

His comments quickly sparked a backlash online, with Charli xcx responding directly to one of his posts.

The pop star, whose album Music, Fashion Film is nominated for Best Alternative Music Album, wrote: "not this guy again ! (sic)"

Summit subsequently stepped away from X before returning to explain his position and congratulate the artists who had received nominations.

He wrote: "logging back on as i realized i didn't do a good job of making my point earlier. my intent was not to drag other artists down and i seriously congratulate everyone who was nominated

"they fully deserve the recognition. i just think there should be an extra category for more dance music djs and producers

"much love everyone. signing off from twitter now for a while. (sic)"

However, the debate took another turn when fans resurfaced footage of Summit playing Slayyyter's nominated track DANCE... during one of his DJ sets.

The clip appeared to contradict his earlier suggestion that the music nominated in the dance categories was disconnected from club culture.

The controversy comes as artists continue to debate the Grammy categories and the way electronic music is represented at the awards.

Elsewhere, Kim Petras addressed her own absence from next year's nominations after a fan suggested her album Detour had been "snubbed".

The singer insisted she was not particularly concerned about missing out, while suggesting the cost of campaigning for awards had contributed to her decision to step away from the industry.

Petras replied: "I wouldn't say so … I just left the industry tbh and I made the music to make the music cause I love it so much … it costs so much money to campaign and be considered and I literally had to pay mixing and mastering and could barely do that lmao . my nomination days r over . Rooting for underscores and Tinashe."