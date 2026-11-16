K-pop TOMORROW X TOGETHER release PERFECT STORM and drop Angel Bite music video TOMORROW X TOGETHER have paired the release of their new mini-album PERFECT STORM with the music video for Angel Bite, a stark look at the anxieties, financial pressures and uncertainty facing young people. SHARE SHARE Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC

TOMORROW X TOGETHER have released their ninth mini-album, PERFECT STORM.

The K-pop stars have also shared the music video (below) for its lead track, Angel Bite. The six-track project explores uncertainty, ambition and personal upheaval, with the group examining how periods of discomfort can ultimately push people towards change.

While Angel Bite centres on wanting to remain close to someone despite life's difficulties, the song also addresses the pressures facing young people as they navigate an increasingly demanding world. Rather than presenting youth as carefree, the track confronts insecurity through lyrics including: "Sugarcoated youth, it's nothing but anxiety", "Even love costs money", and "Ain't got nothing, so how am I supposed to afford a future".

The release continues themes that have appeared throughout the group's catalogue, blending romance with emotional vulnerability in songs such as 0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) featuring Seori, LO$ER=LO♡ER and Over The Moon.

The music video follows a similarly bleak tone, showing the five members - SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN, and HUENINGKAI - moving through repetitive daily routines and mundane surroundings. Details such as damaged footwear and discarded chewing gum stuck to the street reinforce the video's sense of emotional exhaustion.

Across PERFECT STORM, TOMORROW X TOGETHER explore different ways of responding when life reaches a crossroads. The six-track release moves between determination, ambition, comfort and the pursuit of personal goals, while acknowledging that change can be unavoidable.

The album follows the group's previous Korean-language release, their eighth mini-album 7th Year: A Moment of Stillness in the Thorns, which arrived in April.

PERFECT STORM is available now on streaming services worldwide.



