Pop James Blunt submits application to legally change his name to Ryan Bel Air after Airplane Mode tops chart James Blunt promised to legally change his name f his latest album Airplane Mode topped the Official UK Albums Chart. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

James Blunt has claimed he's filed to legally change his name to Ryan Bel Air after promising to if his album Airplane Mode topped the Official UK Albums Chart.

In a social media clip last week, the You're Beautiful hitmaker encouraged people to stream his album to get it to number one by pulling the stunt - and it worked.

He said: "Hi, I'm James Blunt ... and you've f***** it. Two years ago, I promised to legally change my name to Blunty McBluntFace if my album made it to number one in the charts. Didn't happen. Your fault.

"So now... I'm giving you a second chance. You may have heard that my new album Airplane Mode is out now. And if it makes it to number one, I will legally change my name to Ryan Air."

After practicing saying his name like James Bond, "the names Air, Ryan Air", he added: "So stream it. Buy it. Just get it to number one, else I'll have to carry on being James Blunt. And nobody wants that."

As promised, the 52-year-old singer has claimed he has submitted his application to swap his birth name of "James Hillier Blount" to "Ryan Bel Air" following his chart win.

He captioned a screenshot of the official form on Instagram: "This cost me £53.05 ($70)."

Travel firm Holiday Extras quipped that naming himself after the budget airline Ryanair - which is often criticised for delays - is apt given his Goodbye My Lover lyrics, "Did I disappoint you or let you down?"

They company commented underneath his post: "Perfect name for someone with the lyrics "did I disappoint you or let you down" (sic)"

The Celebrity Traitors star previously pulled the same stunt with the 20th-anniversary re-release of his debut album Back to Bedlam in 2024, but it failed to reach the top spot.

Blunt had promised to legally change his name to whichever suggestion received the most support from the public if the album reached No. 1. Fans eventually chose Blunty McBluntface, but the reissue finished at No. 7.

He told The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X at the time: "I have signed up to changing my name to whatever the public want - they can change my name.

"It's a genuine thing. I swear on my life and the life of my one fan - Brian from Glasgow - I will change my name should it hit number one."

The musician admitted he had concerns about the name the public would choose, particularly if it rhymed with Blunt.

He joked: "James cucking funt... as long as it's not, you know, Blunty McBluntface."