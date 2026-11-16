R&B/Soul
RAYE leads 2027 Grammy nominations as Beyoncé lands historic 100th nod
RAYE, Rosalía, Olivia Rodrigo, Olivia Dean, Taylor Swift, Ella Langley, Bruno Mars and Miranda Lambert dominated the nominations.
RAYE is the leading contender at the 2027 Grammy Awards after emerging with an impressive 11 nominations, including Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Songwriter of the Year.
The British singer-songwriter heads this year's field ahead of Rosalía, who picked up nine nominations, while Miranda Lambert, Olivia Rodrigo, Phoebe Bridgers and Ella Langley each secured seven.
RAYE's acclaimed album THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE. is among the eight records shortlisted for Album of the Year, competing against projects from Olivia Dean, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, Ella Langley, Bruno Mars, Rosalía and Phoebe Bridgers.
She is also in the running for Record of the Year with Where Is My Husband!, Best Pop Solo Performance for the same track, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her Hans Zimmer collaboration Click Clack Symphony, Best Dance Pop Recording for Life Boat, Best Traditional Pop Vocal Performance for I Hate the Way I Look Today, Best Music Video, Songwriter of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album.
While RAYE topped the nominations tally, Beyoncé carved out a piece of Grammy history of her own. The superstar became the first artist to receive 100 career Grammy nominations after Morning Dew (Donk) earned a place in the Best R'n'B Solo Performance category. The singer, already the most-awarded artist in Grammy history with 35 wins, reached the landmark ahead of February's ceremony.
Taylor Swift collected five nominations overall, including Album of the Year for The Life of a Showgirl and Record of the Year for The Fate of Ophelia. Her Toy Story 5 song I Knew It, I Knew You is also nominated for Song of the Year and Best Song Written for Visual Media.
Elsewhere, Madonna made a strong showing with four nominations, including Best Dance Pop Recording for Danceteria and Best Dance/Electronic Album for Confessions II.
The late Dolly Parton received two posthumous nominations in the Best Country Duo/Group Performance category for Butterfly with the Zac Brown Band and Light of a Clear Blue Morning, featuring Miley Cyrus, Lainey Wilson, Reba McEntire and Queen Latifah.
Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, also landed a nomination in Best Rap Album for Bully.
During the nominations announcement, Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. reflected on the growing influence of artificial intelligence in music and stressed that the awards remain focused on recognising artists and songwriters.
He said: "I know there's a lot of uncertainty about what artificial intelligence means for all of us, and for our music. And that's why it's so important that we honor the human creators behind the music."
The 2027 Grammy Awards will take place at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena on February 7, 2027, airing live on ABC and streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.
An abridged list of the 2027 Grammy Awards nominations is as follows:
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Fred Again...Jamie T - Lights Burn Dimmer
Madonna - I Feel So Free
Slayyyter - Crank
Tame Impala - My Old Ways
Tinashe - Melatonin
Underscores - Music
Best Dance Pop Recording
Zara Larsson - Blue Moon
Madonna - Danceteria
RAYE - Life Boat
Slayyyter - Dance...
Tinashae - Too Easy
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Madonna - Confessions II
Robyn - Sexisential
Skrillex - Soma
Slayyyter - Wor$t Girl In America
Tame Impala - Deadbeat
Best Alternative Music Album
Alabama Shakes - I Must Be Dreaming
Phoebe Bridgers - Lost Weekend
Charli xcx - Music, Fashion Film
Geese - Getting Killed
Gorillaz - The Mountain
Rosalia - Lux
The Best R'n'B Solo Performance
Beyonce - Morning Dew (Donk)
Kehlani - Out the Window
Victoria Monet - Let Me
Jill Scott - Pressha
Tems - What You Need
The Best Rap Song
E85
Errtime
Girl, Get Up
Let 'Em Know
Spend Dat
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Performance
Olivia Dean - A Couple Minutes
Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande - For Good
Laufey - Madwoman
RAYE - I Hate the Way I Look Today
Nicole Zuraitis featuring Gilad Hekselman - All That's Left
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Sara Bareilles - Good Grief
Paul McCartney - The Boys of Dungeon Lane
Sarah Mclachlan - Better Broken
Leslie Odom Jr. - An Offering: Live at Speakeasy Studios
Charlie Puth - Whatever's Clever!
Best Country Solo Performance
The Whole World
Choosin’ Texas
Dry Spell
Can’t Sit Still
Gary
Best Country Solo Performance
Ella Langley - Choosin' Texas
Kacey Musgraves - Dry Spell
Lainey Wilson - Cant' Sit Still
Stephen Wilson Jr. - Gary
The Whole Word - Vince Gill
Best Country Song
Megan Moroney - Beautiful Things
Ella Langley - Choosin' Texas
Kacey Musgraves - Dry Spell
Stephen Wilson Jr. - Hardwired
Lainey Wilson, John Mayer - Phone, Keys, Wallet
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Zac Brown Band featuring Dolly Parton - Butterfly
Mumford and Sons featuring Chris Stapleton - Here
Kacey Musgraves featuring Miranda Lambert - Horses and Divorces
Dolly Parton Featuring Lainey Wilson, Miley Cyrus, Queen Latifah and Reba McEntire - Light of a Clear Blue Morning
Lainey Wilson, John Mayer - Phone, Keys Wallet
Best Metal Performance
Anthrax - The Edge of Perfection
Knocked Loose featuring Denzel Curry - Hive Mind
Mastodon - Your Ghost Again
Megadeth - Let There Be Shred
Poppy, Amy Lee, Courtney LaPlante - End of You
Best Rock Song
The Rolling Stones - In The Stars
Lost Boys - Phoebe Bridgers
Aerosmith and Yungblud - My Only Angel
Bruce Springsteen
Streets of Minneapolis – Radio Mix
Geese - Trinidad
Olivia Rodrigo and Robert Smith - What’s Wrong With Me
Foo Fighters - Your Favorite Toy
Best Rock Album
Angine De Poitrine - Vol.II
Foo Fighters - Your Favorite Toy
Muse - The Wow! Signal
The Rolling Stones - Foreign Tongues
Jack White - Frozen Charlotte,
Best Rock Performance
Angine de Poitrine - Sarniezz
Phoebe Bridgers - Lost Boys
Geese - Trinidad
Olivia Rodrigo, Robert Smith - What's Wrong With Me
The Rolling Stones - In the Stars
Best Music Film
Earth, Wind and Fire - To Be Celestial vs. That's the Weight of the World
Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour Live
Paul McCartney - Man on the Run
Elvis Presley - Epic: Elvis Presley in Concert
Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery - The Untold Story
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
The Art Of Living - Olivia Dean
LUX - Rosalia
Middle Of Nowhere - Kacey Musgraves
Nine Inch Noize - Nine Inch Nails
The Thread - Willow
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Amy Allen
RAYE
Edgar Barrera
Joybeth Taylor
Theron Thomas
Best Pop Solo Performance
Man I Need - Olivia Dean
Risk It All - Bruno Mars
Where Is My Husband! - RAYE
The Cure - Olivia Rodrigo
Sauvignon Blanc - Rosalia
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Runway - Lady Gaga, Doechii
Bring Your Love - Madonna, Sabrina Carpenter
Click Clack Symphony - RAYE, Hans Zimmer
The Life of a Showgirl - Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter
Dracula - Tame Impala, JENNIE
Best Asian Pop Music Performance
Sunset Kiss - Babymetal
UNANG KILIG - BINI
BANG BANG - IVE
404 (NEW ERA) - KiiiKiii
YES - LISA
VISA - SB19
Best Pop Vocal Album
The Art of Loving - Olivia Dean
Petal - Ariana Grande
The Romantic - Bruno Mars
THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE. - RAYE
You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love - Olivia Rodrigo
Best New Artist
Geese
Ella Langley
Slayyyter
Sienna Spiro
Don Toliver
Remi Wolf
Angine De Poitrine
Womack Sisters
Best R'n'B Song
Let Me
My Muse
Out the Window
Pressha
What You Need
Best R'n'B Album
Chris Brown - The Chocolate Edition
Alex Isley - When the City Sleeps
Kehlani - Kehlani
PJ Morton - Saturday Night
Jill Scott - To Whom This May Concern
Best Rap Album
Busta Rhymes (And J Dilla) - Dillagence II
Cardi B - Am I the Drama?
Rapsody - God Gotta Afro and Gold Hoops
Don Toliver - Octane
Wale - Everything Is a Lot
Kanye West - Bully - Deluxe
Best Song Written for Visual Media
House (from Wuthering Heights)
I Knew It, I Knew You (from Toy Story 5)
Need Someone (The Pitt)
No Place Like Home (from Wicked: For Good)
Runway (from The Devil Wears Prada 2)
Best Music Video
Phoebe Bridgers - Lost Boys
Gener8ion, Yung Lean - Storm
Ariana Grande - Hate That I Made You Love Me
RAYE featuring Hans Zimmer - Click Clack Symphony
Rosalia - Berghain
Record of the Year
Olivia Dean - Man I Need
Ella Langley - Choosin' Texas
Bruno Mars - I Just Might
RAYE - Where Is My Husband!
Olivia Rodrigo - The Cure
Rosalia, Bjork, Yves Tumor - Berghain
Taylor Swift - The Fate of Ophelia
Tame Impala with JENNIE - Dracula
Album of the Year
Olivia Dean - The Art of Loving
Olivia Rodrigo - You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love
Taylor Swift - The Life of a Showgirl
Ella Langley - Dandelion
Bruno Mars - The Romantic
Rosalía - Lux
Phoebe Bridgers - Lost Weekend
RAYE - THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE.