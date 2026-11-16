R&B/Soul RAYE leads 2027 Grammy nominations as Beyoncé lands historic 100th nod RAYE, Rosalía, Olivia Rodrigo, Olivia Dean, Taylor Swift, Ella Langley, Bruno Mars and Miranda Lambert dominated the nominations. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

RAYE is the leading contender at the 2027 Grammy Awards after emerging with an impressive 11 nominations, including Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Songwriter of the Year.

The British singer-songwriter heads this year's field ahead of Rosalía, who picked up nine nominations, while Miranda Lambert, Olivia Rodrigo, Phoebe Bridgers and Ella Langley each secured seven.

RAYE's acclaimed album THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE. is among the eight records shortlisted for Album of the Year, competing against projects from Olivia Dean, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, Ella Langley, Bruno Mars, Rosalía and Phoebe Bridgers.

She is also in the running for Record of the Year with Where Is My Husband!, Best Pop Solo Performance for the same track, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her Hans Zimmer collaboration Click Clack Symphony, Best Dance Pop Recording for Life Boat, Best Traditional Pop Vocal Performance for I Hate the Way I Look Today, Best Music Video, Songwriter of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album.

While RAYE topped the nominations tally, Beyoncé carved out a piece of Grammy history of her own. The superstar became the first artist to receive 100 career Grammy nominations after Morning Dew (Donk) earned a place in the Best R'n'B Solo Performance category. The singer, already the most-awarded artist in Grammy history with 35 wins, reached the landmark ahead of February's ceremony.

Taylor Swift collected five nominations overall, including Album of the Year for The Life of a Showgirl and Record of the Year for The Fate of Ophelia. Her Toy Story 5 song I Knew It, I Knew You is also nominated for Song of the Year and Best Song Written for Visual Media.

Elsewhere, Madonna made a strong showing with four nominations, including Best Dance Pop Recording for Danceteria and Best Dance/Electronic Album for Confessions II.

The late Dolly Parton received two posthumous nominations in the Best Country Duo/Group Performance category for Butterfly with the Zac Brown Band and Light of a Clear Blue Morning, featuring Miley Cyrus, Lainey Wilson, Reba McEntire and Queen Latifah.

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, also landed a nomination in Best Rap Album for Bully.

During the nominations announcement, Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. reflected on the growing influence of artificial intelligence in music and stressed that the awards remain focused on recognising artists and songwriters.

He said: "I know there's a lot of uncertainty about what artificial intelligence means for all of us, and for our music. And that's why it's so important that we honor the human creators behind the music."

The 2027 Grammy Awards will take place at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena on February 7, 2027, airing live on ABC and streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

An abridged list of the 2027 Grammy Awards nominations is as follows:

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Fred Again...Jamie T - Lights Burn Dimmer

Madonna - I Feel So Free

Slayyyter - Crank

Tame Impala - My Old Ways

Tinashe - Melatonin

Underscores - Music





Best Dance Pop Recording

Zara Larsson - Blue Moon

Madonna - Danceteria

RAYE - Life Boat

Slayyyter - Dance...

Tinashae - Too Easy





Best Dance/Electronic Album

Madonna - Confessions II

Robyn - Sexisential

Skrillex - Soma

Slayyyter - Wor$t Girl In America

Tame Impala - Deadbeat





Best Alternative Music Album

Alabama Shakes - I Must Be Dreaming

Phoebe Bridgers - Lost Weekend

Charli xcx - Music, Fashion Film

Geese - Getting Killed

Gorillaz - The Mountain

Rosalia - Lux





The Best R'n'B Solo Performance

Beyonce - Morning Dew (Donk)

Kehlani - Out the Window

Victoria Monet - Let Me

Jill Scott - Pressha

Tems - What You Need





The Best Rap Song

E85

Errtime

Girl, Get Up

Let 'Em Know

Spend Dat





Best Traditional Pop Vocal Performance

Olivia Dean - A Couple Minutes

Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande - For Good

Laufey - Madwoman

RAYE - I Hate the Way I Look Today

Nicole Zuraitis featuring Gilad Hekselman - All That's Left





Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Sara Bareilles - Good Grief

Paul McCartney - The Boys of Dungeon Lane

Sarah Mclachlan - Better Broken

Leslie Odom Jr. - An Offering: Live at Speakeasy Studios

Charlie Puth - Whatever's Clever!





Best Country Solo Performance

The Whole World

Choosin’ Texas

Dry Spell

Can’t Sit Still

Gary





Best Country Solo Performance

Ella Langley - Choosin' Texas

Kacey Musgraves - Dry Spell

Lainey Wilson - Cant' Sit Still

Stephen Wilson Jr. - Gary

The Whole Word - Vince Gill





Best Country Song

Megan Moroney - Beautiful Things

Ella Langley - Choosin' Texas

Kacey Musgraves - Dry Spell

Stephen Wilson Jr. - Hardwired

Lainey Wilson, John Mayer - Phone, Keys, Wallet





Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Zac Brown Band featuring Dolly Parton - Butterfly

Mumford and Sons featuring Chris Stapleton - Here

Kacey Musgraves featuring Miranda Lambert - Horses and Divorces

Dolly Parton Featuring Lainey Wilson, Miley Cyrus, Queen Latifah and Reba McEntire - Light of a Clear Blue Morning

Lainey Wilson, John Mayer - Phone, Keys Wallet





Best Metal Performance

Anthrax - The Edge of Perfection

Knocked Loose featuring Denzel Curry - Hive Mind

Mastodon - Your Ghost Again

Megadeth - Let There Be Shred

Poppy, Amy Lee, Courtney LaPlante - End of You





Best Rock Song

The Rolling Stones - In The Stars

Lost Boys - Phoebe Bridgers

Aerosmith and Yungblud - My Only Angel

Bruce Springsteen

Streets of Minneapolis – Radio Mix

Geese - Trinidad

Olivia Rodrigo and Robert Smith - What’s Wrong With Me

Foo Fighters - Your Favorite Toy





Best Rock Album

Angine De Poitrine - Vol.II

Foo Fighters - Your Favorite Toy

Muse - The Wow! Signal

The Rolling Stones - Foreign Tongues

Jack White - Frozen Charlotte,





Best Rock Performance

Angine de Poitrine - Sarniezz

Phoebe Bridgers - Lost Boys

Geese - Trinidad

Olivia Rodrigo, Robert Smith - What's Wrong With Me

The Rolling Stones - In the Stars





Best Music Film

Earth, Wind and Fire - To Be Celestial vs. That's the Weight of the World

Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour Live

Paul McCartney - Man on the Run

Elvis Presley - Epic: Elvis Presley in Concert

Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery - The Untold Story





Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

The Art Of Living - Olivia Dean

LUX - Rosalia

Middle Of Nowhere - Kacey Musgraves

Nine Inch Noize - Nine Inch Nails

The Thread - Willow





Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen

RAYE

Edgar Barrera

Joybeth Taylor

Theron Thomas





Best Pop Solo Performance

Man I Need - Olivia Dean

Risk It All - Bruno Mars

Where Is My Husband! - RAYE

The Cure - Olivia Rodrigo

Sauvignon Blanc - Rosalia





Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Runway - Lady Gaga, Doechii

Bring Your Love - Madonna, Sabrina Carpenter

Click Clack Symphony - RAYE, Hans Zimmer

The Life of a Showgirl - Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter

Dracula - Tame Impala, JENNIE





Best Asian Pop Music Performance

Sunset Kiss - Babymetal

UNANG KILIG - BINI

BANG BANG - IVE

404 (NEW ERA) - KiiiKiii

YES - LISA

VISA - SB19





Best Pop Vocal Album

The Art of Loving - Olivia Dean

Petal - Ariana Grande

The Romantic - Bruno Mars

THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE. - RAYE

You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love - Olivia Rodrigo





Best New Artist

Geese

Ella Langley

Slayyyter

Sienna Spiro

Don Toliver

Remi Wolf

Angine De Poitrine

Womack Sisters





Best R'n'B Song

Let Me

My Muse

Out the Window

Pressha

What You Need





Best R'n'B Album

Chris Brown - The Chocolate Edition

Alex Isley - When the City Sleeps

Kehlani - Kehlani

PJ Morton - Saturday Night

Jill Scott - To Whom This May Concern





Best Rap Album

Busta Rhymes (And J Dilla) - Dillagence II

Cardi B - Am I the Drama?

Rapsody - God Gotta Afro and Gold Hoops

Don Toliver - Octane

Wale - Everything Is a Lot

Kanye West - Bully - Deluxe





Best Song Written for Visual Media

House (from Wuthering Heights)

I Knew It, I Knew You (from Toy Story 5)

Need Someone (The Pitt)

No Place Like Home (from Wicked: For Good)

Runway (from The Devil Wears Prada 2)





Best Music Video

Phoebe Bridgers - Lost Boys

Gener8ion, Yung Lean - Storm

Ariana Grande - Hate That I Made You Love Me

RAYE featuring Hans Zimmer - Click Clack Symphony

Rosalia - Berghain





Record of the Year

Olivia Dean - Man I Need

Ella Langley - Choosin' Texas

Bruno Mars - I Just Might

RAYE - Where Is My Husband!

Olivia Rodrigo - The Cure

Rosalia, Bjork, Yves Tumor - Berghain

Taylor Swift - The Fate of Ophelia

Tame Impala with JENNIE - Dracula





Album of the Year

Olivia Dean - The Art of Loving

Olivia Rodrigo - You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love

Taylor Swift - The Life of a Showgirl

Ella Langley - Dandelion

Bruno Mars - The Romantic

Rosalía - Lux

Phoebe Bridgers - Lost Weekend

RAYE - THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE.