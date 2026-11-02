Pop RAYE announced as BST Hyde Park 2027 headliner with Sienna Spiro RAYE will headline American Express presents BST Hyde Park on July 10, 2027, with rising British star Sienna Spiro joining her as a special guest. SHARE SHARE

RAYE has been announced as the second headliner for American Express presents BST Hyde Park 2027, with the singer set to perform her biggest outdoor London show on Saturday, July 10.

The WHERE IS MY HUSBAND! hitmaker will take to the festival's Great Oak Stage for her first headline appearance at Hyde Park, with Sienna Spiro confirmed as a very special guest and further acts to be announced.

The performance marks another milestone for RAYE, who has established herself as one of Britain's most successful contemporary artists following the release of her independent debut album, My 21st Century Blues, in 2023.

The record helped transform her career, leading to a record-breaking six wins at the 2024 BRIT Awards, including Album of the Year and Songwriter of the Year.

She has since amassed more than 10 billion Spotify streams and secured 21 UK Top 40 singles, while performing at major festivals including Coachella and Glastonbury.

RAYE has also headlined London's All Points East festival, sold out six nights at The O2 and joined Bruno Mars on his The Romantic Tour.

Her second studio album, THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE., arrived in March 2026 and debuted at number one in the UK, while reaching the Top 10 in 16 territories.

The record features , which became her second UK number one single and has surpassed 1.5 billion streams.

RAYE's achievements continued earlier this year when she received the Recording Academy's Best Song for Social Change honour for Ice Cream Man, before winning the 2026 Mercury Prize for Album of the Year in October.

The 29-year-old singer also returned to the Royal Albert Hall for a special orchestral performance of her latest album, adding to a year that has included international touring and major festival appearances.

Her forthcoming Hyde Park show will see her return to the capital for another major headline performance, following her success on stages across Europe and North America.

Joining RAYE on the bill is 21-year-old singer-songwriter Sienna Spiro, whose career has gained considerable momentum following the release of her debut album, Visitor.

The record reached number two in the UK and number nine on the Billboard 200, making her the first British artist in eight years to debut inside the US Top 10.

Her breakthrough single Die On This Hill reached the UK Top 10 and number 19 on the Billboard Hot 100, while Great Expectation spent three weeks at number one in the UK.

Spiro has also received recognition at the MTV Video Music Awards, where she won Best New Artist, and has earned nominations for the American Music Awards and Grammy Awards.

Having previously supported RAYE and Lorde, she is currently preparing to take her My House World Tour across North America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the UK and Europe.

RAYE joins Bon Jovi on the BST Hyde Park 2027 line-up, with the rock legends scheduled to headline on Thursday, June 24.

Tickets and further information are available at www.bst-hydepark.com

BST Hyde Park 2027 confirmed dates:

Thursday, June 24 - Bon Jovi - Hyde Park, London

Saturday, July 10 - RAYE, with special guest Sienna Spiro - Hyde Park, London

Ticket information:

Amex presale: Tuesday, November 3, at 10am GMT

BST Hyde Park presale: Friday, November 6, at 10am GMT

AEG presale: Monday, November 9, at 10am GMT

General sale: Tuesday, November 10, at 10am GMT