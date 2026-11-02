Indie The Reytons announce huge Clifton Park homecoming show for 2027 The Reytons will celebrate their 10th anniversary with a massive homecoming concert at Rotherham's Clifton Park in July 2027. SHARE SHARE Credit: Owen Peters

The Reytons have announced plans to return to Clifton Park in Rotherham next summer for a special hometown concert marking a decade since the indie rock band's formation.

The South Yorkshire four-piece will take over the outdoor venue in July 2027, three years after their first headline show at the park attracted more than 20,000 fans.

The 2024 concert, affectionately nicknamed Disneyland by the band and their supporters, generated more than £1.5 million for the local economy, with thousands of music fans travelling to Rotherham for the occasion.

The newly announced performance will celebrate 10 years since The Reytons emerged onto the independent music scene in March 2017 with their debut single, Slice Of Lime.

The track's energetic guitar sound, humorous lyrics and homemade-style music video helped the group develop a loyal following across northern England, with their popularity growing through word of mouth and increasingly ambitious live shows.

Over the following decade, the band built a reputation for achieving commercial success without relying on the traditional major-label system, gradually progressing from smaller venues to some of the country's biggest stages.

Their latest album, A Love Letter To A Broken Town, became their second UK number one record in August 2026, further cementing their position among Britain's most successful independent rock acts.

The achievement followed a series of high-profile live appearances, including headline performances at Y Not Festival, Tramlines and Wembley Arena.

The band also made headlines when former Manchester United and England footballer Gary Neville briefly stepped in for a guest appearance.

More recently, The Reytons completed their World Tour with a major concert at Manchester's Co-op Live in October.

During the closing moments of the show, fans were given a hint about the band's next move when cannons fired specially designed Reytons-themed Disney dollars across the arena.

The stunt prompted speculation that the group were preparing to revive their Disneyland concept with another concert at Clifton Park.

The announcement now confirms those suspicions, with the band preparing to return to the Rotherham venue for what is being billed as an even bigger event than their 2024 performance.

The concert will also provide an opportunity to celebrate the band's journey from their earliest recordings to their chart-topping albums and arena headline shows.

The Reytons' previous Clifton Park performance demonstrated the scale of their following, with the event bringing significant economic benefits to their hometown.

Their return in 2027 will coincide with the 10th anniversary of their debut release, providing a fitting setting for the milestone celebration.

Fans hoping to attend can register for exclusive pre-sale access through The Reytons' official website before Tuesday, November 3.

Pre-sale tickets will become available at 10am on Wednesday, November 4, ahead of the general sale at 10am on Friday, November 6.