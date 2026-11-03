Pop The Cure and Charli xcx among BBC Radio 6 Music's Artists of the Year 2026 The Cure, Charli xcx, Robyn and beabadoobee are among the acts named in BBC Radio 6 Music's Artists of the Year 2026 list celebrating the musicians who have helped define the past 12 months. SHARE SHARE Credit: Lounis Tiar/Avalon

The Cure, Charli xcx, Robyn and beabadoobee have been recognised by BBC Radio 6 Music after making the station's Artists of the Year 2026 list.

The annual selection, unveiled by Nick Grimshaw on his Breakfast Show, celebrates a mix of established stars and breakthrough acts judged to have made a significant impact through their creativity, innovation and cultural influence over the past year.

Joining the eclectic line-up are corto.alto, Erykah Badu, Fontaines D.C., Madra Salach, Mandy, Indiana, Phoebe Bridgers, Show Me the Body and Shygirl.

Among those reacting to the honour was beabadoobee, who thanked the station for its long-running support.

She said: "Aaah I'm so happy to be one of 6 Music's Artists of the Year! I really appreciate how much of my music they've played over the years and how much new music they champion."

Charli xcx also paid tribute to the broadcaster's commitment to adventurous music.

The pop innovator said: "It's really special to be recognised by 6 Music. Thank you so much for this and for all that you do in championing artists who push things into more challenging sonic places."

Jazz innovator corto.alto admitted the recognition had left him overwhelmed.

He said: "Huge love to everyone at 6 Music for supporting my music this year and for including me in this list, I am absolutely buzzing, and my imposter syndrome is through the roof today!!

"Making this new album with so many incredible friends and featured artists has been an absolute honour. SOME SMALL FORTUNE was a very personal record for me, and to see it travelling to places I never imagined when I started making it means the world.

"Thanks for the 6 Music gang for championing what we do and for giving slightly weird music like ours a home. I'm super grateful!"

Irish folk collective Madra Salach thanked the station for taking a chance on them.

The group said: "We're so excited to be one of 6 Music's Artists of the Year! Thanks to everyone at 6 for all the support particularly on our upcoming album. You took a chance on some bashful Irish boys, we won't let you down. We promise."

Robyn admitted she was touched to make the list following the release of her latest album.

She said: "I feel so flattered to be one of 6 Music's Artists of the Year. To be considered for having in some way defined 2026 with my album Sexistential is so special and I'm really excited you feel that way."

The Cure frontman Robert Smith was equally delighted.

He said: "Very excited that we have made the 6 Music Artist of the Year shortlist. Excellent! Thank you! I am adding it to my personal musical highlights list of 2026 so far…"

Meanwhile, 6 Music's Music Editor Cam Pia praised this year's honourees.

He said: "Artists are at the heart of everything we do - the music we play and the stories we tell are driven by their creativity and talent.

"It feels more important now than ever to shine a light on artistry and the community that creates, and this list speaks to that power.

"It's been an incredible year for music, from iconic trailblazing returns to the thrill of something completely brand new - we are honoured to celebrate these innovators and the key musical stories that defined our 2026."

Special Artists of the Year programmes focusing on the selected acts will be made available on BBC Sounds from November 3, while a series of interviews, sessions and curated shows will air across the 6 Music schedule throughout the month.