Taylor Swift makes history at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards... But what else happened at the VMAs? These were the biggest moments from the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards... SHARE SHARE





















Taylor Swift made history at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night (27.09.26) by becoming the artist with the most VMAs wins.

Taylor's trio of trophies brought her grand total to 33 wins, eclipsing Beyoncé on 30.

Accepting the Video of the Year accolade for The Fate of Ophelia - from her 2025 album The Life of a Showgirl - Taylor paid tribute to the "ultimate showgirl" Dolly Parton, adding her achievement "wouldn't have been possible without her".

But what were the other big moments?

Read on...