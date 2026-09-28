Pop Watch: Sir Rod Stewart announces retirement with final tour Rod Stewart announces The Final Encore tour, marking the end of his six‑decade live career. SHARE SHARE Credit: Denise Truscello

Sir Rod Stewart has confirmed plans for The Final Encore, a newly announced 2027 tour that will officially close the chapter on his remarkable six‑decade run as one of music’s most successful live performers.

The dates will take him across major arenas in the UK and Europe, beginning on April 23 at Dublin’s 3Arena and wrapping on July 24 at Hannover’s ZAG Arena.

The tour includes stops at London’s The O2, Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome and Berlin’s Uber Arena, alongside a full stretch of UK shows. Synth‑pop icon Howard Jones will join the UK and Ireland dates as special guest, performing a set built around hits including What Is Love? and Things Can Only Get Better.

Announcing the farewell run, Stewart said: “My dear friends, The time has come to say farewell to life on the road. After more than six decades, The Final Encore will most definitely be my last. I’ve been singing the music I love since I was 19 years old, and I’ve had the privilege of taking it around the world to all of you. It has given me a life beyond anything I could ever have imagined, and I hope I’ve given you some fond memories in return. So, may I take this opportunity to thank you for making this extraordinary life possible. I hope you’ll join me so I can thank you the best way I know how… with the music and one hell of a show. See you there.”

Stewart’s touring legacy is one of the most enduring in modern music, with decades of record‑breaking arena and stadium runs that have cemented him as one of the highest‑grossing performers of the last half‑century. His catalogue - from Maggie May and Sailing to Da Ya Think I’m Sexy? - has remained a staple of global live music, with his shows consistently drawing multi‑generational audiences.

Tickets for The Final Encore will roll out via a series of presales beginning September 29, followed by local market presales and a general on‑sale on October 2. Fans are advised to check regional listings for exact timings, with full details available at rodstewart.com.









The Final Encore EU/UK Tour Dates 2027:

April 2027

April 23 – 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland*

April 27 – SSE Arena, Belfast, UK*

April 29 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow, UK*





May 2027

May 4 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham, UK*

May 6 – Co‑op Live, Manchester, UK*

May 11 – The O2, London, UK*

May 28 – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Netherlands

May 29 – AFAS Dome, Antwerp, Belgium





June 2027

June 1 – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

June 3 – PSD Bank Dome, Düsseldorf, Germany

June 6 – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

June 9 – Veikkaus Arena, Helsinki, Finland

June 11 – Dalhalla, Rättvik, Sweden

June 13 – Sverresboro, Trondheim, Norway

June 15 – Plenen, Bergen, Norway

June 18 – Sportsarena, Budapest, Hungary

June 20 – Olympiahalle, Munich, Germany

June 22 – Pula Arena, Pula, Croatia

June 24 – O2 Arena, Prague, Czech Republic





July 2027

July 20 – Tauron Arena, Kraków, Poland

July 24 – ZAG Arena, Hannover, Germany





*with support from Howard Jones