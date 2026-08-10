Pop Rod Stewart postpones Cincinnati concert after 'minor medical procedure' Sir Rod Stewart was forced to postpone his Cincinnati concert at the last minute after undergoing an “unforeseen but minor medical procedure”, but the veteran rocker is expected to make a quick recovery. SHARE SHARE Rod Stewart underwent a 'minor medical procedure'

Sir Rod Stewart was forced to pull the plug on his Cincinnati concert at the eleventh hour after requiring a “minor medical procedure”.

The 81-year-old rock legend had been due to perform alongside Richard Marx at Riverbend Music Center on Sunday (09.08.26), but fans were informed just hours before showtime that the gig would not go ahead.

A statement from the venue read: "Due to an unforeseen but minor medical procedure that required prompt attention, Rod Stewart's performance tonight in Cincinnati at Riverbend Music Center has been POSTPONED."

The venue confirmed that fans who already had tickets would not lose out, with all tickets for Sunday's show remaining valid for the rescheduled performance.

They added: "Rescheduling is currently underway, with additional information to follow on Tuesday. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled date."

The statement continued: "Rod is expected to make a quick recovery and looks forward to returning to Cincinnati."

No further details about the nature of the procedure have been revealed.

The last-minute cancellation comes as Rod continues his long-running One Last Time concert series, which began in 2024 and has taken him across North America and Europe.

The run included a headline Legends slot at Glastonbury last year, where the Maggie May hitmaker performed to a huge Worthy Farm crowd.

However, Rod has increasingly suggested that his days as a major touring artist could be numbered.

The singer recently admitted he is considering bringing his touring career to an end in 2027, following a planned run of UK shows.

He told talkSPORT: "I’m touring the UK next year, doing The O2, and that’ll probably be it, I think."

He joked: "I’ll have to do something new, come on your show more often, maybe."



