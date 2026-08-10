K-pop KPop Demon Hunters star EJAE says Leonardo DiCaprio threw her off during BAFTAs performance EJAE admits she was “haunted” by her BAFTAs performance after locking eyes with Leonardo DiCaprio and cracking on a key high note. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

KPop Demon Hunters star EJAE has revealed that her BAFTAs performance was derailed by a rather famous and intimidating audience member: Leonardo DiCaprio.

The voices behind the fictional girl group HUNTR/X from the blockbuster Netflix animation - also comprising Audrey Nuna and REI AMI - performed Golden at the star-studded bash in London, but being seeing the Hollywood star led to EJAE messing up the challenging high note.

Speaking to The Sunday Times STYLE magazine, the singer said the moment still lingers in her mind.

She said: “The BAFTAs haunt me. I made mistakes. I cracked a little bit on the high notes. Leonardo DiCaprio was [in the audience] right in front of me and he was not smiling.”

The HUNTR/X star explained that the slip happened just as she was about to deliver the line “born to be,” only to suddenly notice the Titanic star staring back at her.

She said: “That’s what put me off. He made me so nervous."

EJAE added that performing in front of a room full of A‑listers was already overwhelming - and locking eyes with DiCaprio pushed her over the edge.

She said: “It was already so nerve‑racking to be in front of all these celebrities, and then I look up and lock eyes with Leonardo DiCaprio? Come on.”

The following week, however, she found redemption at The BRIT Awards while performing Golden. This time, the crowd’s energy helped her settle in.

She said: “Because it was performing to fans, kids being like ‘Rumi, you got this!’ I never knew that sentence would be so heartwarming and helpful."

Golden went on to win the Oscar for Best Original Song.



