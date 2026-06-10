Pop BRIT Awards confirm 2027 ceremony date as show returns to Manchester’s Co‑op Live The BRIT Awards will return to Manchester’s Co‑op Live on February 27, marking the ceremony’s 50th year on television. SHARE SHARE Manchester's Co-op Live will once again play host to the BRIT Awards

The BRIT Awards have confirmed the date for their 2027 ceremony, announcing that the show will return to Manchester’s Co‑op Live for a second consecutive year.

The biggest night in British music will take place on Saturday February 27, airing in prime time on ITV1 and ITVX, as the BRITs celebrate 50 years since the awards were first televised.

Stacey Tang, Co‑President of RCA Records at Sony Music UK, will once again serve as Chair of the BRIT Committee, overseeing the creative direction and production of the show.

She will work alongside representatives from major and independent labels, BRITs TV and the BPI.

The announcement follows a landmark year for the BRITs.

The 2026 ceremony delivered the biggest global audience in the show’s history, alongside record‑breaking social engagement.

The organisers have a stellar year to follow, with the 2026 show boasting performances from Harry Styles, EJAE, Audrey Nuna and REI AMI, the singing voices of HUNTR/X, alongside Mark Ronson, Olivia Dean, ROSALÍA, RAYE and Wolf Alice.

Reflecting on the return to Manchester, Tang said: “It’s a real privilege to return as Chair and to be back in Manchester for a second year. There was such an incredible energy around the 2026 show - across the city, the industry and with fans everywhere. I’m excited to build on that global success… and continue to celebrate the artists, the culture and the communities that make British music what it is.”



