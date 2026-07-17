Metal Jim Root reveals Slipknot have 'so much material' for new album Slipknot guitarist Jim Root has revealed that the metal rockers have "so much material" to draw from as they work on a new album with producer Matt Wallace. SHARE SHARE Jim Root has given fans an insight into Slipknot's upcoming album

Slipknot are working on a new album with producer Matt Wallace and have "so much material" to draw from, guitarist Jim Root has said.

The 54-year-old musician has confirmed that the heavy metal band have joined forces with Wallace – who has worked with acts such as Deftones, Maroon 5 and Train – and has promised "wild" results.

Root told the Ride Bynd podcast: "We're working with Matt Wallace right now to write this stuff – and there's times where we just kind of sit back, and we're listening to what I just worked on, and I'm just like, 'Wow, this is wild.'"

The guitarist has teased that Slipknot's "organic" new material "sounds like nothing I've ever heard before, yet there's a familiarity to it that feels like I've been listening to it my whole life".

Root added: "It's just Slipknot music."

The musician also discussed the vast amount of new music that the Duality rockers have in the pipeline, with the new material created by jamming and making parts via recording, before arranging the samples into complete pieces.

He said: "We have so, so, so, so much material – probably at least 50 arrangements. I'm not saying they're all full songs, and they all need work.

"We're trying to leapfrog, go sort of back to the (2019 album) We Are Not Your Kind process when we start working on something, getting it to a level, shelving it, working on something else, coming back to it, going, 'OK, now let's take this to another level', and sort of doing that leapfrog where we can let everything evolve and hopefully at one point get to where it's like, 'I don't know if we can let these evolve.' Sort of like making a movie."

Meanwhile, Root lavished praise on Slipknot's new drummer Eloy Casagrande – who joined the group in 2024 following the firing of his predecessor Jay Weinberg the year prior.

He said: "It's Slipknot, so we're gonna have a sound, but at the same time, having Eloy in the band... Man, it's such an honour to be able to jam with that guy, and the way we're approaching this.

"Yeah, I can sit at my computer, and I can throw some drum loops up and start writing riffs and layer it, and that's great. And then I can give it to the band, and Corey (Taylor) can put lyrics on it and all that kind of stuff. And it has its place."



