Hip Hop/Rap Aitch lands Netflix documentary Don’t Be Afraid as cameras follow his Kilimanjaro charity climb Aitch will debut a new Netflix documentary on July 26, charting his emotional Mount Kilimanjaro climb to raise money for the Down’s Syndrome Association. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

I'm A Celeb star Aitch is returning to screens this month.

The Manchester rapper has announced a brand‑new Netflix documentary, Aitch: Don’t Be Afraid, arriving on July 26 and offering the most personal look at his life to date.

Directed by Aaron Fitzmaurice and Harry Tatem, the film follows the chart‑topping star as he takes on one of the biggest challenges of his career: climbing Mount Kilimanjaro with his closest friends, family and team. The mission wasn’t just physical. Aitch made the ascent to raise awareness and funds for the Down’s Syndrome Association, where he serves as an ambassador, ultimately generating more than £160,000 for the charity.

Shot last year, the documentary captures the reality of the climb in all its extremes. As the group pushes higher into brutal conditions, viewers see the determination and vulnerability that fuel their journey. The film moves between candid moments on the mountain and quiet reflections off it, exploring why Aitch felt compelled to take on the challenge and how his family - especially his younger sister Gracie - shaped his commitment to the cause.

Beyond the physical test, Don’t Be Afraid digs into the emotional weight behind the climb. It highlights the importance of creating opportunities for people with Down’s syndrome across the UK and celebrates the community the Down’s Syndrome Association supports. The documentary also shows fame hasn't gone to the grounded star's head.

Aitch: Don’t Be Afraid premieres exclusively on Netflix.