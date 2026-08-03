Rock Brandon Flowers admits he’s questioning his future in music as he reflects on happiness, burnout and life before The Killers Brandon Flowers says he’s “really going through it” and isn’t sure how much longer he can continue making music. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Brandon Flowers has revealed he’s wrestling with doubts about his future in music, admitting he’s been questioning whether he wants to continue as The Killers’ frontman.

The 45‑year‑old has been reflecting on his life, his health and the pressures of touring - and comparing all of it to the quiet contentment he sees in his father.

Flowers explained that his dad, who spends his time hunting for picture frames at yard sales to repaint at home, has “never had any money in his life” yet seems far more at peace.

He told The Times newspaper: “He’s happier than I am.

“I’m really going through it right now: how much longer do I want to do this, what does it mean, why am I doing it anyway?”

He admitted that touring takes a physical toll, revealing he gets sick “without fail” every time a run of shows ends. But whenever he thinks about stepping away, he looks to Rolling Stones icon Sir Mick Jagger - still performing at 83 - as proof that the stage can remain irresistible.

He said: “I think of Mick Jagger and ask myself: what keeps him getting up on that stage? I guess it’s because there are powerful moments in a concert. How could I not want to do that."

Flowers also reflected on his upbringing in Las Vegas, revealing he never imagined himself as a performer. Instead, he dreamed of working in the service industry like many of his relatives.

He said: “I aspired to be a valet.

“My end goal was to work at a nice place like the Bellagio.” Before music took over, he worked at Spago in Caesars Palace, a French brasserie, and even a golf course - jobs he remembers fondly.

He said: “I loved the service industry. I’m still in it, actually.”

The singer has previously admitted fame can be frustrating, especially when fans demand multiple selfies.

He told The Sun: “Some people are a little bit aggressive and a little bit greedy."

Flowers explained how he often ends up taking “the third and fourth picture” because fans aren’t satisfied with their first attempts.

He added: “I know I sound like I’m being curmudgeonly."