Chrissie Hynde recruits Brandon Flowers, Debbie Harry and more for new Duets Special LP Chrissie Hynde has teamed up with her pals in music for a new duets album. SHARE SHARE Chrissie Hynde has recorded duets with huge names including Brandon Flowers, Debbie Harry and Rufus Wainwright

Chrissie Hynde has unveiled her star-studded Duets Special LP featuring Brandon Flowers, Debbie Harry, the late Mark Lanegan, and more.

The iconic Pretenders frontwoman has announced a brand-new collaborative project under the banner Chrissie Hynde and Pals, with the upcoming album set to drop on October 17.

The 13-track collection promises a genre-spanning journey of musical chemistry, pairing Hynde with a dazzling lineup of collaborators including k.d. lang, the late Mark Lanegan (in one of his final recordings), Dave Gahan, Cat Power, Brandon Flowers, Debbie Harry, Shirley Manson, and Alan Sparhawk.

It’s a roll call of alt-rock royalty and vocal powerhouses, each lending their signature style to Hynde’s unmistakable voice.

The first taste of the album arrives today (13.08.25) with the release of Always On My Mind, a tender and timeless duet featuring Rufus Wainwright.

Speaking about the album’s spontaneous origins, Hynde shared: “I never thought about doing a Duets album before. I think the idea came about in 2023. I was talking to Jörn, Rufus Wainwright’s husband, on the phone. I think we were recommending novels to each other and for some reason I said hey, maybe Rufus and I should do something, and quickly scribbled out 10 songs off the top of my head. So Jörn asked Rufus, who was up for it, and that’s how it started. A spontaneous and what I thought would be a fun thing.”

Duets Special will be available on black vinyl LP, CD and to download/stream here.





Duets Special Album tracklisting:

01. Me and Mrs Jones (feat. k.d. lang)

02. Can’t Help Falling In Love (feat. Mark Lanegan)

03. Sway (feat. Lucinda Williams)

04. Dolphins (feat. Dave Gahan)

05. First Of The Gang To Die (feat. Cat Power)

06. Always On My Mind (feat. Rufus Wainwright)

07. Every Little Bit Hurts (feat. Carleen Anderson)

08. I’m Not In Love (feat. Brandon Flowers)

09. It’s Only Love (feat. Julian Lennon)

10. Try To Sleep (feat. Debbie Harry)

11. County Line (feat. Alan Sparhawk)

12. Love Letters (feat. Shirley Manson)

13. (You’re My) Soul And Inspiration (feat. Dan Auerbach)



