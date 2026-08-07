Indie Does Phoebe Bridgers shade ex Paul Mescal's new girlfriend Gracie Abrams on new album Lost Weekend? Phoebe Bridgers appears to take aim at Paul Mescal’s girlfriend Gracie Abrams in new song The Governor’s Waltz. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Phoebe Bridgers has set the rumour mill spinning again - and this time, fans think she’s directing her pen straight at Paul Mescal’s new girlfriend, Gracie Abrams.

The singer, who dated the Normal People star for more than two years before their split in late 2022, has unveiled a track on her upcoming album Lost Weekend that listeners believe is aimed squarely at Gracie, who has been with Paul since 2024.

In The Governor’s Waltz, Phoebe pointedly sings: “She can pretend to be me. Since she took my place in my bed, on that stage.”

Fans have taken the “stage” reference as a nod to Gracie performing many of the same venues and festivals Phoebe played during her relationship with Paul - a detail that has only fuelled speculation.

Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams/Credit: Getty Images





It isn’t the first time Phoebe has appeared to vent about the actor.

Back in 2022, she featured on SZA’s Ghost In The Machine and dropped a bar about a row at New York’s Ludlow Hotel, bluntly declaring: “You’re an asshole.”

Lost Weekend arrives next Friday (14.08.26).