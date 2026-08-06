Pop Rising singer Sienna Spiro recalls the 'isolating' year she spent barely able to speak due to vocal nodules The singer has revealed how childhood insecurity, her signature big‑hair persona and long‑term vocal nodules have shaped both her confidence and her music. SHARE SHARE Credit: James Warren/FAMOUS

Sienna Spiro spent almost a year “nearly mute” after long‑term vocal nodules left her unable to use her voice, calling the period “really tricky” and “very isolating.”

She told Variety: “I only officially found out [about the nodules] two years ago. But I’ve always had a super raspy voice. I do feel like I’ve probably always had them, or from a young age at least.”

Despite loving the texture they give her vocals, she admitted: “They’re such a blessing and a curse… But I was nearly mute for a year - like, I barely spoke the year before last. It was really tricky. Very isolating.”

The 20‑year‑old star has since rebuilt her confidence onstage, leaning into the big hair and boots that have become her signature.

She says the transformation helps her step out of the vulnerable headspace she was in while writing her songs.

She explained: “I have no filter, which is a good thing and a bad thing. But I have no choice but to write honestly, and no choice other than to show up as myself."

Some days, performing is still a battle.

She said: “I’m just a 20‑year‑old, and sometimes I wake up and I’m on my period and I have to go and perform onstage. And sometimes having hair that’s different from my everyday hair, or when I put my boots on, allows me to kind of step into something and have a level of confidence and separation from the way I felt writing those songs.”

Offstage, she’s almost unrecognisable - and far more low‑key. As she put it: “I’d never wear heels in everyday life.”