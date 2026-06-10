Pop Sienna Spiro announces global My House tour ahead of debut album Visitor Sienna Spiro has unveiled her worldwide My House tour, launching in North America this October and following the July 3 release of her debut album Visitor. SHARE SHARE Credit: Mathias Apap

Sienna Spiro has confirmed a major world tour in support of her debut album Visitor.

The rising star's My House tour includes dates across North America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the UK and Europe. The run begins this autumn, with ticket pre‑sales opening Tuesday, June 16 at 10am local time, and general sale starting Thursday, June 18 at 10am.

The tour follows the rapid sell‑out of her first US headline shows last year.

To help fans secure tickets at fair prices, Spiro is using Ticketmaster’s Face Value Exchange for all North American dates, which will see Ticketmaster cap resale prices at face value in line with Sienna’s policy.

The 20-year-old singer said she’s eager to take the new music on the road, explaining: “I truly can’t wait for this tour. This is the biggest I’ve ever done and we’re going to perform in places I’ve never been before. I’m so excited to see you all and sing the songs from Visitor with you.”

After a packed summer of festival appearances - including Lollapalooza, Newport Jazz, Outside Lands, All Things Go and Austin City Limits - the tour officially kicks off October 13 at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. She’ll then hit major cities such as Atlanta, Washington D.C., New York, Toronto, Chicago, Seattle and Vancouver, before wrapping on November 10 at The Wiltern in Los Angeles.

The itinerary also includes a return to San Francisco’s Castro Theatre, where she surprised fans in March by joining Sam Smith for a duet of her breakout hit Die On This Hill.

Next year, Spiro will play Edinburgh on February 22, 2027, Manchester on March 1, followed by two nights at London's Eventim Apollo on March 4 and 5.

Before then, she'll appear at London's All Points East festival on August 22.

The 2027 European dates include Amsterdam, Brussels, Cologne, Paris, Berlin, Milan, Barcelona, Madrid, and Dublin.

For ticket information, head here.





Sienna Spiro North American Tour Dates:

Aug 01 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

Aug 02 – Newport, RI @ Newport Jazz Festival

Aug 08 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands

Sep 26 – Forest Hills, NY @ All Things Go Festival

Sep 27 – Columbia, MD @ All Things Go Festival

Oct 10 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Festival

Oct 13 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

Oct 14 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

Oct 16 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

Oct 17 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

Oct 18 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

Oct 21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

Oct 23 – Montreal, QC, Canada @ L'Olympia

Oct 25 – Toronto, ON, Canada @ HISTORY

Oct 27 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

Oct 28 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

Oct 30 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

Oct 31 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

Nov 02 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

Nov 04 – Vancouver, BC, Canada @ Vogue Theatre

Nov 05 – Vancouver, BC, Canada @ Vogue Theatre

Nov 07 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

Nov 09 – San Francisco, CA @ The Castro

Nov 10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

Asia / Australia / New Zealand

Jan 04 – Tokyo, Japan – Toyosu PIT

Jan 07 – Seoul, South Korea – Myunghwa Live Hall

Jan 09 – Manila, Philippines – New Frontier Theater

Jan 11 – Singapore – Capitol Theatre

Jan 16 – Perth, WA, Australia – Fremantle Arts Centre

Jan 19 – Melbourne, VIC, Australia – Festival Hall

Jan 22 – Sydney, NSW, Australia – Hordern Pavilion

Jan 25 – Brisbane, QLD, Australia – The Fortitude Music Hall

Jan 27 – Auckland, New Zealand – Auckland Town Hall

UK / Europe dates:

Feb 22 – Edinburgh, UK – Corn Exchange

March 01 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo

March 04 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo

March 05 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo

March 14 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Gashouder

March 16 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National

March 18 –Cologne, Germany – Palladium

March 21 – Paris, France – Salle Pleyel

March 24 – Berlin, Germany – Tempodrom

March 27 – Milan, Italy – Fabrique

March 29 – Barcelona, Spain – Paral·lel 62

March 30 – Madrid, Spain – La Riviera

June 15 – Dublin, Ireland – Fairview Park