Pop
Sienna Spiro announces global My House tour ahead of debut album Visitor
Sienna Spiro has unveiled her worldwide My House tour, launching in North America this October and following the July 3 release of her debut album Visitor.
Sienna Spiro has confirmed a major world tour in support of her debut album Visitor.
The rising star's My House tour includes dates across North America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the UK and Europe. The run begins this autumn, with ticket pre‑sales opening Tuesday, June 16 at 10am local time, and general sale starting Thursday, June 18 at 10am.
The tour follows the rapid sell‑out of her first US headline shows last year.
To help fans secure tickets at fair prices, Spiro is using Ticketmaster’s Face Value Exchange for all North American dates, which will see Ticketmaster cap resale prices at face value in line with Sienna’s policy.
The 20-year-old singer said she’s eager to take the new music on the road, explaining: “I truly can’t wait for this tour. This is the biggest I’ve ever done and we’re going to perform in places I’ve never been before. I’m so excited to see you all and sing the songs from Visitor with you.”
After a packed summer of festival appearances - including Lollapalooza, Newport Jazz, Outside Lands, All Things Go and Austin City Limits - the tour officially kicks off October 13 at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. She’ll then hit major cities such as Atlanta, Washington D.C., New York, Toronto, Chicago, Seattle and Vancouver, before wrapping on November 10 at The Wiltern in Los Angeles.
The itinerary also includes a return to San Francisco’s Castro Theatre, where she surprised fans in March by joining Sam Smith for a duet of her breakout hit Die On This Hill.
Next year, Spiro will play Edinburgh on February 22, 2027, Manchester on March 1, followed by two nights at London's Eventim Apollo on March 4 and 5.
Before then, she'll appear at London's All Points East festival on August 22.
The 2027 European dates include Amsterdam, Brussels, Cologne, Paris, Berlin, Milan, Barcelona, Madrid, and Dublin.
For ticket information, head here.
Sienna Spiro North American Tour Dates:
Aug 01 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
Aug 02 – Newport, RI @ Newport Jazz Festival
Aug 08 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands
Sep 26 – Forest Hills, NY @ All Things Go Festival
Sep 27 – Columbia, MD @ All Things Go Festival
Oct 10 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Festival
Oct 13 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
Oct 14 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
Oct 16 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
Oct 17 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
Oct 18 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
Oct 21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
Oct 23 – Montreal, QC, Canada @ L'Olympia
Oct 25 – Toronto, ON, Canada @ HISTORY
Oct 27 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
Oct 28 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
Oct 30 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
Oct 31 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
Nov 02 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
Nov 04 – Vancouver, BC, Canada @ Vogue Theatre
Nov 05 – Vancouver, BC, Canada @ Vogue Theatre
Nov 07 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
Nov 09 – San Francisco, CA @ The Castro
Nov 10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
Asia / Australia / New Zealand
Jan 04 – Tokyo, Japan – Toyosu PIT
Jan 07 – Seoul, South Korea – Myunghwa Live Hall
Jan 09 – Manila, Philippines – New Frontier Theater
Jan 11 – Singapore – Capitol Theatre
Jan 16 – Perth, WA, Australia – Fremantle Arts Centre
Jan 19 – Melbourne, VIC, Australia – Festival Hall
Jan 22 – Sydney, NSW, Australia – Hordern Pavilion
Jan 25 – Brisbane, QLD, Australia – The Fortitude Music Hall
Jan 27 – Auckland, New Zealand – Auckland Town Hall
UK / Europe dates:
Feb 22 – Edinburgh, UK – Corn Exchange
March 01 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo
March 04 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo
March 05 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo
March 14 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Gashouder
March 16 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National
March 18 –Cologne, Germany – Palladium
March 21 – Paris, France – Salle Pleyel
March 24 – Berlin, Germany – Tempodrom
March 27 – Milan, Italy – Fabrique
March 29 – Barcelona, Spain – Paral·lel 62
March 30 – Madrid, Spain – La Riviera
June 15 – Dublin, Ireland – Fairview Park