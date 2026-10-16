Pop As XO get ready to open for Manifest at Wembley tonight, the rising girl group tell ContactMusic.com they’re still juggling part‑time jobs behind the scenes Rising girl group XO tell ContactMusic.com they’re still juggling part‑time work while gearing up for their biggest show yet. SHARE SHARE Credit: Press

Rising girl group XO release their debut mini‑album Need To Know today (16.10.26), a seven‑track introduction. The project lands as the five‑piece prepare to open for Turkish girl group Manifest at OVO Wembley Arena and continue a breakout run that’s taken them from a month‑long Colours residency to major festival stages (All Points East and Isle of Wight Festival) across the UK.

In a new conversation with ContactMusic.com, Emmy Statham, Reanna Sujeewon, Shali Bordoni, Summer Askew and Zoe Miller discuss girl group solidarity, getting the seal of approval of the Spice Girls with their Say You'll Be There Cover, the grind behind their success, and why they want young fans to see the imperfections as well as the wins.

Q: You’ve had a huge year. How different does XO feel now compared to when you started?

Emmy Statham: Everything we’re doing now feels 100 per cent us. We’ve grown so much in a year and a half. When we look back, we seemed like babies, but now we know who we are and what we want from the project.

Q: With five members, how do you make decisions?

Miller: We all have different tastes, but the vision is the same. When all five of us agree, we know we’re onto something.

Q: Tell Me How It Feels is your big ballad moment. Why was that important?

Miller: You’ve got to have ballads as a girl band. All the drama.

Q: There’s a lot of talk about competition between girl groups. How do you see it?

Statham: It doesn’t feel like a competition. We’re opening for Manifest, and it shows how much girl bands can co‑exist. We love what FLO and Say Now are doing. It’s a really empowering space for women in music. Sujeewon: Society loves pitting women against each other. Growing up, I loved Beyoncé and Rihanna at the same time. There’s room for everyone.





Q: What’s the biggest lesson you’ve learned so far?

Askew: Never give up. We push each other through the tough days. Statham: It’s good for fans to know we’ve all grafted to get here. Perseverance matters. When we did our schools tour, we spoke to the kids about that a lot.

Q: Social media can make everything look perfect. How do you stay grounded?

Bordoni: Sometimes you fake it until you make it. Young people see perfection online, but imperfection is normal. Back yourself, even if it’s a bit of fake confidence.

Q: What was it like getting the seal of approval of the Spice Girls when you covered Say You'll Be There?

Statham: We found out three days before. We fan‑girled, then cracked down. Singing a Spice Girls song and getting that nod from them was surreal.

Q: You’ve been compared to the Spice Girls. Do you see it?

Statham: They were five free‑spirited girls who built a brand by being themselves. That’s what we want - not taking everything too seriously and leading with creativity.





Q: You’re opening for Manifest at Wembley tonight (16.10.26) . How are you preparing?

Miller: It’s the biggest thing we’ve faced. We want to warm everyone up for Manifest and be present in the moment. Their audience is incredible, and we’re grateful to be part of it.

Q: You mentioned still having part‑time jobs. How are you balancing that with Wembley?

Bordoni: It’s a pivotal point in our career, but yes - we’re still working part‑time. I work in a café. It keeps us grounded. We know who we can lean on for support.

Q: What’s next for XO?

Miller: Festivals like All Points East and Isle of Wight were great, so we’ll be back for more festivals next year. More music, more shows. 2027 and 2028 are looking big. We’ve got a writing camp straight after Wembley to capture all that energy.

Q: Any dream stages? All: Glastonbury, Coachella, Mighty Hoopla, Radio 1’s Big Weekend.

Stream Need To Know now on all major platforms.



