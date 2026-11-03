Rock Mick Jagger hails Sam Fender cover of Rolling Stones classic for John Lewis Christmas advert Mick Jagger has praised Sam Fender's rendition of You Can't Always Get What You Want for the John Lewis Christmas advert, with the Rolling Stones legend admitting the singer has done "a great job" with the classic track. SHARE SHARE Credit: Matt Crossick

Sir Mick Jagger has given his appraisal of Sam Fender's cover of You Can't Always Get What You Want.

The Geordie chart-topper has recorded a version of the Rolling Stones classic for this year's John Lewis Christmas advert with his school's choir.

Jagger, who has made no secret that he's a fan of Fender, said in an official statement: “I’m a fan of Sam’s work, so I was pleased to hear he was covering one of my songs. I think he’s done a great job with it.”

Fender said: “It was a privilege to rework such an iconic song by such a legendary band. In the spirit of Christmas, we re-recorded the children’s choir with the kids from my old school, John Spence Community High School, and we arranged a brass section with the Easington Colliery Band.”

Jagger previously said he'd be open to collaborating with Fender.

When asked what newer bands he would recommend to his fans by NME in an interview this summer, he said: “I’ve had my Sam Fender moment lately. I thought People Watching was excellent, but I liked his earlier stuff too – Seventeen Going Under, there’s some good stuff on that album.”

And when asked what it is about his music that he likes, he replied: “It’s always the same when you hear songs for the first time. It’s just the general vibe and then the grooves. It’s rock music, you know, but his songs have good choruses – which is part of the game… I think a lot of the lyrics are really interesting too and reflective of his experience growing up.”

Jagger appeared enthusiastic when Fender was suggested as a duet partner for Tumbling Dice, responding: "Yeah, he might be really good for that."



