Pop Lady Gaga, Shakira and Pink among Songwriters Hall of Fame 2027 nominees Lady Gaga, Shakira, Pink, Jack White and Sia are among the high-profile songwriters in contention for induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame's Class of 2027. SHARE SHARE Credit; Getty Images

Lady Gaga, Pink, Shakira and Jack White are among the nominees for entry into the Songwriters Hall of Fame next year.

The hitmakers are among a group of artists whose work has dominated charts, sold millions of records and helped shape popular music over the last several decades. Also in the running on the performers' ballot are Sia, Boy George and Vince Gill.

The shortlist stretches across multiple genres, with rock, pop, country, hip-hop and R'n'B all represented. Blondie's Debbie Harry and Chris Stein have earned nominations, alongside ZZ Top members Billy Gibbons, Frank Beard and the late Dusty Hill. Hip-hop pioneer Grandmaster Melle Mel, R'n'B star Ne-Yo, America songwriting partners Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell and members of funk group WAR are also in contention.

Away from the artists who perform their own material, the ballot features a host of acclaimed behind-the-scenes writers responsible for some of the biggest songs of the modern era.

Among them are George Merrill and Shannon Rubicam, better known as Boy Meets Girl, whose songwriting credits include Whitney Houston classics I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me) and How Will I Know. Swedish songwriter Andreas Carlsson also made the cut thanks to a catalogue that includes Backstreet Boys smash I Want It That Way and NSYNC favourites Bye Bye Bye and It's Gonna Be Me.

Producer-songwriting duo Stargate were recognised for helping create global hits including Rihanna's Diamonds and Katy Perry's Firework, while Dan Wilson earned a nomination for co-writing Adele's Someone Like You and penning Semisonic anthem Closing Time.

Elsewhere, legendary British hitmaking trio Stock Aitken Waterman secured a place on the ballot, having crafted Rick Astley's signature hit Never Gonna Give You Up. Bob Feldman, Jerry Goldstein and Richard Gottehrer, whose work includes I Want Candy, were also nominated.

Other nominees include Kandi Burruss, Pete Bellotte, Bob McDill, Tom Douglas and Toni Wine.

Black Eyed Peas star will.i.am is another prominent name in the running. Alongside writing hits for his own group, he has contributed to tracks recorded by artists including John Legend, Britney Spears and Fergie.

The successful inductees will be formally announced in January when the Songwriters Hall of Fame reveals its Class of 2027.