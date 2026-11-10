Pop SZA-CHELLA? SZA teases Coachella appearance, new album and tour SZA has sparked speculation that she will headline Coachella next year after appearing to endorse a fan's predictions of a festival appearance, new album and tour. SHARE SHARE

SZA has seemingly teased a major 2027 comeback, including a potential Coachella appearance, new album and tour.

The Kill Bill hitmaker has sparked excitement among fans after sharing a fan-made video that appeared to predict her plans for next year, while she has also been previewing unreleased music on social media.

The singer recently posted a snippet of a new track on Instagram, revealing that the song samples Natanya's HUSH.

SZA captioned the clip: "Live from Tahiti. Made n idea w a beat sampling a @n4t4nya song (sic)"

She has now seemingly fuelled speculation about her plans for 2027 by sharing a Reel to her Instagram Story originally posted by fan @zacharykahn_.

The clip has the following text across it: "2027

"- SZACHELLA

"- SZA TOUR

"-SZA3

"IM SEATED. (sic)"

SZA's decision to share the post has led fans to believe she is backing the predictions, with "SZACHELLA" appearing to reference a possible appearance at Coachella, while "SZA3" is seemingly a reference to her next studio album.





Coachella is scheduled to return to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, next year, with the festival taking place over the weekends of April 9 to 11 and April 16 to 18.

No artists have officially been announced for the 2027 festival.

However, SZA has already been at the centre of speculation surrounding next year's line-up after reports linked her to a potential headline slot alongside Dua Lipa and Tame Impala.

The Snooze singer subsequently appeared to acknowledge the reports in an Instagram comment, referring to Dua and Tame Impala as the "other two headliners" before insisting: "I'm still headlining."

Coachella has yet to officially confirm its 2027 headliners.

Speculation surrounding Dua's involvement has also intensified, with reports last month claiming the Levitating hitmaker was in "advanced talks" to headline the festival.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Dua initially was in talks with Coachella in 2023, but ultimately, she went with Glastonbury.

"Now, after a huge worldwide stadium tour, Coachella bosses have pulled out all the stops to get her to headline."

Dua ultimately performed at Glastonbury Festival in 2024, where she headlined the Friday night.

There have also been reports that K-pop superstars BTS held "early talks" about appearing at Coachella before deciding to focus on their own touring plans.

A source said: "BTS were in early talks for Coachella, but it all fizzled out quite quickly.

"They wanted to focus on their own tour and said Coachella wasn’t going to work for them."

For SZA, a Coachella headline appearance would come as she continues to build on the success of her second studio album, SOS, which was released in 2022.

The record topped the Billboard 200 and produced singles including Kill Bill, Nobody Gets Me and Snooze, while its deluxe edition, SOS Deluxe: LANA, arrived in 2024.

Her apparent teaser for "SZA3", combined with the new music snippet and suggestion of a tour, has left fans speculating that a major new era could be on the horizon.