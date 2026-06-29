Hip Hop/Rap Teyana Taylor breaks down in tears as Janet Jackson presents her with BET Icon Award Teyana Taylor was moved to tears when Janet Jackson presented her with the Icon of the Year honour at the 2026 BET Awards in Los Angeles. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

Teyana Taylor became emotional at the 2026 BET Awards when Janet Jackson arrived onstage to present her with the Icon of the Year award.

The actress and musician, 35, received the honour during the ceremony at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday (28.06.26), and Jackson's tribute had the star in tears.

The Rhythm Nation singer praised Taylor’s work ethic and artistic range, saying she had “enjoyed watching” her career develop and describing her as an artist whose “focus and vision summon into being what most would call impossible”.

Taylor - who is known for her work in films such as A Thousand and One and Coming 2 America, as well as albums including K.T.S.E. and The Album - cried as she accepted the award and explained she had not been told Jackson would be appearing.

She thanked the music legend for her support, saying: “I love you so much. Thank you for always seeing me. Thank you for every text, every hug, every talk.”

Reflecting on her two decades in entertainment, the Gonna Love Me performer spoke about her work across music, acting, directing and choreography, as well as her recent graduation from culinary school. She said she was accepting the award “with gratitude” after years of sustained effort.

Taylor collected several additional honours during the ceremony, including the Fashion Vanguard Award, Video Director of the Year and Best Actress.

The event featured a tribute to Lauryn Hill, who received the Living Legend Icon Award.

In her speech, the Doo Wop (That Thing) singer thanked her parents for their influence and spoke about her commitment to using her music to support others.

Hill noted the day was significant for her family, as her son John was celebrating his 23rd birthday and joined her briefly onstage.

Other winners included Cardi B, Kendrick Lamar, Leon Thomas and Kehlani.

Clipse earned Album of the Year for Let God Sort Em Out, as well as Best Group and Best Collaboration for Chains and Whips.

Additional honours went to Druski, Doechii and SZA, and Olivia Dean.