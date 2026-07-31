Pop Dua Lipa returns to the studio as she poses with Addison Rae's writer and producer Dua Lipa has shared snapshots from her recent time in the recording studio and appears to be working with Addison Rae's producer and writer Luka Kloser. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Dua Lipa is back in the studio - and appears to be working with Addison Rae's writer and producer, Luka Kloser.

Two months after tying the knot with actor Callum Turner, the pop megastar is launching herself back into work.

The Physical hitmaker shared a string of studio snaps, including one with Kloser, who played a major role in shaping Rae’s debut album.

Check out the evidence below...

Dua's last studio effort was 2024's Radical Optimism.

The studio teaser comes as Dua's Sunny Hill Festival in Kosovo kicked off on Friday (31.07.27). This weekend, the likes of Katy Perry, Martin Garrix, and Lewis Capaldi will take to the stage.



