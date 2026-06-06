Pop Dua Lipa and Callum Turner celebrate second wedding with celeb guests in Sicily Dua Lipa and Callum Turner have held a second wedding celebration in Palermo, bringing friends, family and music icons together at a historic Sicilian estate. SHARE SHARE Credit: Agostino Fabio/Getty Images

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner marked their marriage with an extravagant celebration in Sicily on Saturday (06.06.26), hosting a second ceremony at the grand Villa Valguarnera in Palermo.

The couple, who formalised their union in London days earlier, gathered loved ones and their celebrity pals for an outdoor event on the villa’s grounds.

Guests including Charli xcx, Mark Ronson and members of Tame Impala travelled to the estate for the occasion, arriving throughout the afternoon ahead of the early‑evening vows.

Dua carried a bouquet featuring lily‑of‑the‑valley, peonies and hyacinths, arranged by a local florist especially for the ceremony, The Sun reports.

A standout moment came when Dua's collaborator and friend Sir Elton John performed Your Song for the newlyweds - a personal gesture from the music legend, who previously collaborated with Dua on their 2021 hit Cold Heart.

Credit: Getty Images





The evening began with a picturesque courtyard ceremony, followed by a formal dinner prepared by a two‑Michelin‑star chef jetted in from Rome, and a late‑night party featuring an outdoor DJ set.

According to reports, sound equipment was positioned to keep noise from carrying into nearby Bagheria.

Dua’s dress remained a closely guarded secret, though speculation linked the design to Donatella Versace, who joined the couple at pre‑wedding drinks the night before.

Droves of security surrounded the 18th-century villa as guests arrived throughout the day.

The nuptials are said to have cost £1.5 million.

It was earlier reported that the newlyweds paid out £5,000 to angry Palermo residents, who are annoyed at the disruptions caused by their wedding.

The Houdini hitmaker, 30, and Eternity actor, 36, infuriated locals who put up posters declaring that "Palermo is not for rent".

They tried to ease tensions by contributing money to compensate those who live in apartments overlooking areas where there was extra parking for the wedding.

A source told The Sun: “It doesn't really match the idyllic love story vibe that Dua seems to be going for.”

It was reported that two town squares in the city had been closed to the public for the wedding and local residents made to sign non-disclosure agreements.

Roads were closed and no drone fly zones enforced ahead of the star-studded ceremony.

In response to the upheaval, Sicilians put up posters with messages such as "Palermo is not for rent" and "Our square is not your living room".

Another read: "Public spaces belong to everyone. We reclaim the right to live them, free from private profit."

Wedding planners ripped down the banners, but the protesters hit back by tagging the slogan with graffiti on a wall so that it was harder to scrub off.

Palermo's Piazza Croce dei Vespri was also defiled with explicit graffiti.











