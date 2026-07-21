Pop Robbie Williams finally reveals what really fell from his mouth in that viral World Cup clip Robbie Williams says the white stuff that fell onto his mic during a TV interview was a half‑chewed Nicorette mint. SHARE SHARE Credit: Robbie Williams

Robbie Williams has cleared up the bizarre viral moment that left fans baffled after something unexpectedly dropped onto his microphone mid‑interview.

The singer was speaking to German TV channel Magenta Sport when viewers noticed an unidentified object fall from his mouth and land directly on the mic in front of him. Robbie swiftly picked it up without reacting, but the clip exploded online as fans tried to work out what they’d just seen.

A source told The Sun the culprit was actually a semi‑chewed Nicorette mint - and Robbie later confirmed exactly that in a tongue‑in‑cheek Instagram video.

Trying to keep a straight face, he said: “I’d just like to apologise for the object that fell onto the microphone yesterday.

“I was deeply unprofessional and people worried about me. But it’s OK, because I had several more.”

The Angels hitmaker captioned the clip: "Just woke up and feeling…. Mint."

He then opened his mouth to reveal more mints tucked inside, proving the mystery wasn’t nearly as dramatic as fans had imagined.

The moment has since racked up thousands of views across social media, with fans joking about Robbie’s commitment to staying minty fresh - even mid‑interview.



