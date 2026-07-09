Pop Fans call for Robbie Williams to collaborate with CMAT after sweet backstage moment CMAT shared a stage with Robbie Williams in Luxembourg this week. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

Ireland's latest superstar, CMAT, fan-girled over Robbie Williams backstage when she supported the Angels hitmaker in Luxembourg.

The 30-year-old star opened for the former Take That star when his BRITPOP tour came to Luxexpo Open Air on July 6.

As seen below, the pair posed backstage with CMAT donning an Oasis-themed "Robbie" t-shirt.

CMAT even joked that the A in CMAT stands for the Angels lyric "And through it all".

She captioned the Instagram post: "the A in CMAT stands for And through it allllllllllll

"I’ve loved you forever Robbie. (sic)"





The moment has led to fans calling for the pair to team up on a song.

One fan wrote: "We're gonna need that bestselling duet right now... x."

Another said: "Love this you can duet with something stupid or kids."