Pop Robbie Williams signs with same management team as Radiohead as he plots new era Robbie Williams has signed a new management deal with ATC, with the singer calling it the start of a “new chapter” as he prepares to release fresh music and plan his next era. SHARE SHARE Credit: FAMOUS

Robbie Williams has signed a new management deal with ATC Management, the company behind acts including Radiohead, Nick Cave and PJ Harvey, following his split from long‑time manager Michael Loney earlier this year.

The Angels hitmaker said he is looking forward to beginning “the next chapter” of his career, telling The Sun’s Bizarre column: “I’m thrilled about this next chapter and can’t wait to develop the amazing ideas we’re already working on.”

A source told the publication that the Rock DJ singer is “ready and raring to go” and has “tons of new music” prepared as he plans his next era.

ATC Management added: “It is a privilege to be working with one of the UK’s most enduring and iconic musical talents,” noting that Williams has a busy year ahead with festival dates and arena shows across Europe, South America, Australia and New Zealand.

The 52-year-old star recently spoke about the pressures of performing live, admitting on Virgin Radio in February that he worries his career “could end at any moment” if he forgets lyrics on stage.

Williams released his latest album Britpop in January.