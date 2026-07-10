K-pop YEONJUN drops new mini album No Labels: Part 02 and music video for breezy summer anthem Ice Cream YEONJUN has unleashed his second solo mini album No Labels: Part 02 along with a playful new video for its lead single Ice Cream. SHARE SHARE Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC

YEONJUN has released his second mini album No Labels: Part 02.

The TOMORROW X TOGETHER star is back with six songs that traverse rap rock, funk, R'n'B and flashes of hip-hop.

As well as the follow-up to 2025's No Labels: Part 01, the K-pop idol has served up the fun music video for the lead single Ice Cream.

YEONJUN had a hand in both the songwriting and the choreography, continuing his habit of being involved in every corner of his solo work.

YEONJUN helped craft the movements himself, slipping in cheeky gestures inspired by melting ice cream and sudden “brain freeze” moments.

The rest of the album explores different emotions.

Vanilla follows someone ditching routine for something unpredictable, while Baby Wassup? is about the awkward thrill of trying to impress a crush. No More Disco pairs two misfits who bond over music, and Fxxking Star goes full throttle with distorted guitars and bold rap. The closer, Long Way Long Ride, is YEONJUN talking to himself - a quiet pep‑talk wrapped in melody.

YEONJUN will hit the GMA Summer Concert Series on August 7 before heading to KCON LA 2026 for a solo set, rejoining TXT the following day as festival headliners.



