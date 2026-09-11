Jack Savoretti owes his career to Glasgow music venue King Tut's - just like Oasis Jack Savoretti has opened up on how the first gig he ever played at legendary Scottish music venue King Tut's Wah Wah Hut made him realise he could make it as a musician. SHARE SHARE

Jack Savoretti owes his career to the first gig he ever played at legendary Scottish music venue King Tut's Wah Wah Hut - the venue where Oasis were signed.

Liam and Noel Gallagher put pen to paper on a deal with Creation Records boss Alan McGee on May 31, 1993.

The story of that night has become stuff of rock 'n' roll folklore as Oasis travelled up to the Glasgow venue with fellow Manchester band Sister Lovers and after being denied entry to the venue, because Oasis were not on the bill, forced themselves into an opening slot, demanding to be allowed to play.

Management agreed after their friends Sister Lover agreed to perform a shorter set.

McGee was friends with Sister Lover's Debbie Ellis so went to the gig and after seeing Oasis play Rock 'n' Roll Star, Bring It On Down, Up in the Sky and their cover of The Beatles track I Am the Walrus he signed the on the spot.

The rest, as they say, is history with Oasis announcing their mammoth second reunion tour next Monday (14.09.26).

Oasis were famously signed by Alan McGee at King Tut's after forcing themselves on the bill





Candlelight singer Jack can vividly remember making his debut at King Tut's around over 20 years ago, because it was the first show he played with his band where the crowd knew every word to each one of his songs.

The 42-year-old singer/songwriter recalls having the realisation on stage that his music could connect with an audience and that gave him the belief he could make it in the music business.

Speaking to Contact Music, he said: "I remember one show at King Tut’s, which is a part of the circuit which you have got to go through. When you get asked to play King Tut’s then it’s like, ‘Oh, it’s worth sticking with this.’

"I remember people were chanting every word of every song, and that was the first time that happened to me. That was the first time I had an audience sing back something I had written in my bed in the early hours of the morning. That was one of my first sort of real, ‘Okay, I’m doing this moments.’ It was like, ‘What the f*** is going on? Everybody knows all the words.’ It was a magic moment."

Jack also remembers the night vividly because his hotel room was broken in to and his sound engineer had his guitar stolen.

He added: "The sound guy got his guitar nicked out of the back of his car and our hotel room got broke into that day, so Glasgow is always full of surprises! But it was one of those unforgettable nights.

“I’ve played King Tut’s a few times, most people usually play it once or twice, I think I’ve played it like five times."

Jack is in Scotland this weekend to play BBC Radio 2 in the Park held in City Park in Stirling.

The bill features an incredible array of artists, including Chaka Khan, Lulu, Emeli Sande, Texas, Simple Minds, James Blunt, Level 42, Cast, Appleton and more, as well as DJ sets from Radio 2 favourites like Vernon Kay, Jo Whiley, Tony Blackburn and DJ Spoony.

Jack - who released his ninth studio album, We Will Always Be the Way We Were, this year - is thrilled to have been asked to perform at City Park because he is so thankful to BBC Radio 2 for playing his music for the past two decades and supporting him.

He said: "Radio 2 is the reason I still get to say I do what I love to do. I don’t say that lightly. They have been incredible with me for the last 20 years, from the beginning. To be asked to play BBC 2 Radio in the Park is very, very cool.

“Being in Scotland is cool because in the toughest of times they are the fans that have kept me going and kept inviting me to play up in Scotland. So it’s nice to be able to celebrate with them.

“It’s going to be hard not to absolutely nuts for Chaka Khan. And Lulu, To Sir, with Love was one of my favourite films growing up. I remember seeing that at school and just absolutely loving it. Emeli Sande is a legend. I can't wait to see them all.

BBC Radio 2 in the Park takes place this weekend in Stirling, 11 September to 13 September. Tickets are available now at www.bbc.co.uk/radio2inthepark and highlights will be available on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds.



