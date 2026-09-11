Rock Oasis fans are officially days away from a huge announcement After dropping several cryptic videos teasing concerts in the UK and Europe, Oasis are set to make a big announcement on Monday (14.09.26) at 4pm BST. SHARE SHARE Credit: Oasis/X

Oasis look set to finally lift the lid on their long‑anticipated 2027 concerts, confirming that the full announcement will arrive on Monday (14.09.26) at 4pm BST.

The Live Forever rockers revealed the date and time in spectacular fashion, using a huge drone projection over Manchester’s Etihad Stadium - one of the venues heavily hinted at in recent teaser clips.

The message “Oasis, 14.09.26 and 4pm BST” lit up the Manchester skyline as hundreds of drones rose above the stadium, sending fans into overdrive.

It marks the first concrete confirmation after weeks of cryptic videos teasing locations across the UK and Europe.

One of the most talked‑about clips pointed directly to Paris, the city where Oasis famously imploded in 2009. The video shows a man in a leather jacket eating a plum before hurling it across the street - a clear reference to the backstage fight between Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher at Rock en Seine, where a plum thrown during the argument smashed against a dressing‑room wall moments before the band were due on stage. Noel later recalled the moment while promoting his debut solo album, describing how Liam stormed out, tossed the fruit, then returned swinging an acoustic guitar “like an axe”, effectively ending the band.

Another teaser featured two boys styled to resemble young Liam and Noel sitting in a British chippy while Little By Little played on a TV behind them. Fans immediately began dissecting every frame and posters on the wall, convinced the videos were packed with clues about the 2027 run.

Reddit detectives have highlighted latitude and longitude numbers hidden on posters, which appear to match Celtic Park in Glasgow - fuelling speculation that the tour could begin in Scotland.

The Sun’s Bizarre column previously reported that Oasis are planning a record‑breaking 12‑date residency at the Etihad Stadium and six shows at Knebworth, though nothing has been officially confirmed.

All eyes now turn to Monday at 4pm BST, when Oasis are finally expected to reveal the full 2027 tour schedule.



