Metal Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine delivers verdict on thrash metal's new 'Big Four' bands Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine has named Testament, Overkill, Exodus and potentially Trivium as the bands he believes could represent a new generation of thrash metal’s 'Big Four'. SHARE SHARE Dave Mustaine has named the new 'Big Four' thrash metal bands

Dave Mustaine has revealed which bands he believes could form thrash metal’s next 'Big Four', naming Testament, Overkill, Exodus and potentially Trivium as the groups capable of carrying the genre into a new era.

The Megadeth frontman was a key figure in thrash metal’s original explosion during the 1980s, with the Symphony of Destruction artists joining Metallica, Slayer and Anthrax as the legendary 'Big Four' bands that helped define the sound and shape of heavy music for generations.

However, with the genre continuing to evolve, Mustaine believes there is room for a new collection of bands to represent the future of thrash metal.

Speaking on Czech music television channel Ocko, Mustaine said: "Well, it wouldn't be a young generation, but I do believe that there are ways to do a new 'Big Four'.

"I think that Testament, I think Overkill, I think Exodus, and maybe Trivium; I don't know."

The 65-year-old guitarist and songwriter acknowledged that Trivium’s place in the conversation could be debated due to their broader metal influences.

He said: "Trivium's not really a thrash metal band, so I'd have to think about that. But I think those other three guys would be really great."

Mustaine praised each of the bands for their contributions to heavy music, particularly highlighting the importance of Overkill’s influence on the East Coast metal scene and his long-standing friendship with Exodus guitarist Gary Holt.

He said: "Overkill is really important on the East Coast metal scene. Exodus, of course, I love Exodus. And I've been friends with Gary [Holt, Exodus guitarist] longest of all people that I've been friends with in the music industry."

He also singled out Testament’s guitarists Eric Peterson and Alex Skolnick for their musicianship.

Mustaine said: "And Testament. Eric [Peterson, Testament guitarist], Alex [Skolnick, Testament guitarist], those guys are really great guitar players. And I love when we get a chance to play with the band."

The comments come as Megadeth prepare for their farewell tour, which will mark the end of the band’s touring career after more than four decades.

However, Mustaine has insisted that the final run of shows will not be a sad farewell, but instead a celebration of the band’s legacy and the wider metal community.

In a statement announcing the tour, he said: "This isn't about saying goodbye. It's about celebrating everything we've built together over the last four decades. Every city has its own story, every crowd has given us unforgettable memories, and we want to come back to celebrate that with the fans who made it all possible.

"When we started talking about this tour, we wanted it to be a true celebration of metal."

Mustaine also praised the bands joining Megadeth on the farewell run, including Black Label Society and Testament.

He said: "Black Label Society and Testament are bands we have tremendous respect for, and having them join us makes these shows even more special.

"This line-up represents decades of heavy music, and it's going to be an incredible night for the fans."



