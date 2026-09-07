Rock Jack Savoretti and James Morrison announce joint summer 2027 UK tour Jack Savoretti and James Morrison will team up next summer for a seven‑date co‑headline tour across England, Scotland and Wales. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

Jack Savoretti and James Morrison are embarking on a co‑headline tour next summer, bringing two of the UK’s most recognisable singer‑songwriters to a series of outdoor shows across the country.

The run begins at Lincoln Castle on June 13, 2027, before moving on to The Piece Hall in Halifax, Cardiff Castle, Llangollen Pavilion, Scarborough Open Air Theatre and Margate Dreamland. The tour will conclude at Edinburgh Castle on July 17.

Across the dates, Savoretti and Morrison will alternate closing duties, with Savoretti headlining Lincoln, Cardiff, Scarborough and Edinburgh, and Morrison closing Halifax, Llangollen and Margate.

The announcement arrives during a milestone year for Savoretti, who recently released his ninth studio album We Will Always Be The Way We Were.

The record marks 20 years since his debut Between the Minds and sees the singer returning to the storytelling and cinematic soul that shaped his early work.

Savoretti has continued to tour extensively across the UK and Europe, and 2026 included a sold‑out 20th anniversary show at the Royal Albert Hall, as well as a surprise appearance with KT Tunstall at the Isle of Wight Festival.

Morrison also remains a consistent presence on the UK live circuit. Now two decades into his career, the singer has earned two UK No.1 albums, five Top 10 singles and multiple Platinum certifications, alongside millions of global sales.

His seventh album Fight Another Day became his highest‑charting release in 14 years when it entered the UK Top 5 last autumn.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday (11.09.26) via ticketmaster.co.uk.

Jack Savoretti and James Morrison's 2027 summer tour dates:

June 13 – Live at Lincoln Castle (Savoretti closes)

June 18 – Live at The Piece Hall, Halifax (Morrison closes)

June 24 – Cardiff Castle (Savoretti closes)

June 25 – Live at Llangollen Pavilion (Morrison closes)

July 9 – Scarborough Open Air Theatre (Savoretti closes)

July 11 – Margate Dreamland (Morrison closes)

July 17 – Edinburgh Castle (Savoretti closes)