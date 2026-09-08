K-pop Former ENHYPEN member EVAN details childhood cancer battle for first time EVAN has opened up for the first time about surviving childhood malignant lymphoma, revealing how the battle shaped his life, his music and his decision to pursue a solo career. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

Former ENHYPEN member EVAN has detailed his childhood cancer battle for the first time.

The 24-year-old star - whose real name is Lee Hee-seung - was in fourth grade when he was told he had malignant lymphoma, a type of blood cancer that happens when certain white blood cells (lymphocytes) become abnormal and start multiplying uncontrollably, forming tumours in lymph nodes or other organs.

Sharing his symptoms, he told Weverse Magazine: "I kept coughing, and at first I just figured it was a cold and didn't think much of it, but then when I was playing soccer, I took four or five steps and suddenly couldn't breathe.

"I found out at the hospital later that it was cancer."

EVAN shared how he put on a "brave" face for his mom and used his musical talents at the hospital.

He said: "The treatment process wasn’t easy, but when I saw how my mom took care of me nonstop, I wanted to put on a brave face for her. When the hospital held events like talent shows for the patients, I’d play guitar and even host them. I dreamed of being a singer ever since I was six, but to be honest, back then I didn’t really have the mental bandwidth to even think about that.

EVAN also recalled returning to school and being picked on for his chemo hair.

He shared: "I’d watch my friends pass away and kept thinking, 'I want to live so badly, I want to go home.' Thankfully I made it through treatment and got to go on with my life, but fitting back in with my friends wasn’t easy. I had a lot less energy, and since my hair was still growing back from chemo, I got teased a lot for it. My friends would be like, 'What is that, grass? You’re like a monk.'

"But I just took it because I wanted to fit in.

"Once I got to middle school, I had some good friends, but I wasn’t as outgoing as before. I became more of an introvert. I haven’t thought about that in a long time. It hurts to bring it back up. (laughs)."

On why he chose not to discuss his cancer battle until now, he admitted: "I haven't thought about that in a long time. It hurts to bring it back up."

Although EVAN hadn't addressed it directly, he did without anyone knowing in song form.

He explained: "When I sing on Death of Me, the lead single, that this 'ain't the death of me,' it comes from a place of having actually gone right up to the edge of death myself.

"No matter how far down I went, I felt over and over that it was never really the end."

Back in March, EVAN quit ENHYPEN to pursue a solo career.

He addressed fans directly in a letter posted on Weverse, reflecting on his time with the group and explaining that he had been developing personal material for some time, but held back to avoid overshadowing ENHYPEN’s activities.