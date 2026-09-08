Rock Watch: Oasis drop latest tour teaser acknowledging thrown plum that ended the band in 2009 A new Oasis tour teaser video has dropped which remembers the fruit-throwing row that ended the band in 2009. SHARE SHARE

Oasis have dropped a new tour teaser video which reveals the band will be performing in Paris in 2027 - the city that played host to the band's break-up in 2009.

The video was posted across their social channels on Tuesday (08.09.26) and shows a leather jacket wearing man eating a plum from a bag of fruit which he then hurls across the street when he is finished with it.

The tossed plum references the infamous bust-up between Liam and Noel Gallagher that took place in Paris, France, at the Rock en Seine festival just before the band were due on stage.

Announcing his debut solo album at a press conference in July 2011, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, Noel revealed that during the row Liam "storms out of the dressing room and on the way out, he picked up a plum and threw it across the dressing room and it smashes against the wall". Liam then returned swinging an acoustic guitar like "an axe" bringing an end to Oasis.

Noel said: "Part of me wishes it did end like that - 'plum throws plum'.

"I'd never had enough of Oasis - I'd had enough of him.

"It started to unravel when he started his clothing label (Pretty Green) and he demanded that in the Oasis tour programme he be allowed to advertise.

"And I didn't think it was right for him to be flogging his gear to our fans. There was a massive row about it."

"It slowly went downhill after that."





Recalling the final moments of the row, Noel added: "He storms out of the dressing room and on the way out, he picked up a plum and threw it across the dressing room and it smashes against the wall.

"He was swinging his guitar around. He nearly took my face off with it, you know. It was real unnecessary violent act.

"I said, 'You know what, I'm walking out of here.'

"I sat in the car and thought 'f*** it, I can't do it anymore.' I regret it really because we only had two gigs left.

"If I had my time again I'd have gone back, done the gigs.

"Liam always said he would bring down Armageddon in the end. It's a shame. I was comfortable in that band.

"At the end of the day he (Liam) doesn't like me. For me, there's no point in being in a band with people you fight with. What's the point?"

The new Oasis tour teaser video also contains a torn poster for Rock en Seine 2009, listing the line-up which also included The Prodigy, Faith No More, Madness and Bloc Party among other artists.

The grocery store shown in the video is Au Marché de la Butte, which is considered the most famous grocery store in Paris and which features in the film Amelie.

From the other tour teaser videos that have dropped, Oasis are believed to be playing a residency at Manchester City's Etihad Stadium as well as returning to Knebworth House, the venue for the two iconic outdoor shows in 1996. Other cities teased to be on the tour schedule are Barcelona, Glasgow and Munich.

On Monday night (07.09.26), the brothers were joined by their families and Oasis bandmates - Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs, Gem Archer and Andy Bell - for the UK premiere of new documentary film Oasis: Don't Look Back In Anger in London's Leicester Square which tells the story of their reconciliation and phenomenal Oasis Live '25 reunion tour.

Watch the latest Oasis tour teaser video below:







