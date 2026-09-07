Oasis: Don't Look Back In Anger premiered at the Venice Film Festival, Liam and Noel were there to feel the love What happened when Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher attended the Venice Film Festival for the premiere of new documentary film Oasis: Don't Look Back In Anger? SHARE SHARE





















Noel Gallagher and Liam Gallagher made their first public appearance together off stage at the Venice Film Festival for the premiere of new documentary film Oasis: Don't Look Back In Anger.





The film shows everything that happened on the Oasis Live '25 reunion tour as the brothers finally ended their 16-year feud and performed together again.





This is what happened in Venice...

Read on...