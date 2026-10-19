K-pop Watch: TOMORROW X TOGETHER tease new mini-album Perfect Storm coming November TOMORROW X TOGETHER will return on November 16 with their ninth mini-album Perfect Storm, unveiled alongside a concept trailer and ahead of their upcoming world tour. SHARE SHARE Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC

TOMORROW X TOGETHER will make their comeback on November 16 with Perfect Storm, the group’s ninth mini-album and their first release since 7TH YEAR: A Moment of Stillness in the Thorns arrived in April.

The announcement was shared on Weverse, accompanied by the concept trailer Storm Is Coming (below) across the band’s official social channels.

The trailer shows each member confronting an approaching storm, moving from anxiety and uncertainty to a leap into the unknown - a visual extension of the themes TXT have explored throughout their career. The new project continues their focus on youth, change and emotional turbulence, using the storm motif to frame the group’s latest chapter.

Further details, including the tracklist, will be revealed in the lead‑up to release.

TXT will also launch their fifth world tour, Steal the Wind, this November, with North American and European dates scheduled for 2027. Before then, the group will make their debut on the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour in December.











