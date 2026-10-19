Rock Mötley Crüe announce 2027 Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum Mötley Crüe will return to Las Vegas next spring for an eight‑show run at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, bringing their Carnival of Sins tour back to Sin City. SHARE SHARE Credit: Ross Halfin

Mötley Crüe will return to Las Vegas in 2027 for a new residency, Mötley Crüe At The Colosseum At Caesars Palace: Carnival Of Sins in Sin City.

The limited run features eight shows between March 19 and April 3, marking the Shout at the Devil band’s fourth Las Vegas residency and their first at The Colosseum.

The group previously staged three sold‑out residencies in the city - Mötley Crüe Takes On Sin City (2012), Evening In Hell (2013) and The Las Vegas Residency (2025). Their 2027 return brings the Carnival of Sins tour to one of Vegas’ most recognisable venues, with fan‑voted setlists, striking visuals and several songs making their way back to the stage for the first time in decades.

A presale for members of the band’s S.I.N. Club opens on October 20 at 10am PT. Citi cardmembers will also have access to presale tickets from October 20 at 10am PT through October 22 at 10pm PT via Citi Entertainment. Caesars Rewards members and Live Nation customers can access a presale beginning October 22 at 10am PT.

Tickets for all eight shows go on general sale on October 23 at 10am PT via ticketmaster.com/MotleyCrueVegas.

The residency news comes after bassist Nikki Sixx made the headlines last week for his stance on musicians preaching about politics on the stage. Click HERE to read what he had to say.