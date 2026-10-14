Metal Nikki Sixx goes viral after blasting artists who preach politics onstage, echoing James Hetfield Nikki Sixx has gone viral for a fiery clip slamming musicians who use their concerts to push political views, echoing James Hetfield’s recent onstage rant. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx has gone viral for calling out artists who use their concerts to preach about their political views.

The video has been shared following Metallica frontman James Hetfield's speech lamenting artists who take their views to the stage.

Speaking during the band's Life Burns Faster residency at Las Vegas Sphere on Saturday (10.10.26), the And Justice For All... singer said: "Unless you live in Vegas, you've come a long way to spend some time with Metallica.

"We're grateful for that - your travels, the money you spend, the time it took, thanks for coming to celebrate with us."

Taking aim at the artists who have used their platform to preach their political beliefs, he went on: "And I just gotta say, Metallica is not here, like some other entertainers, to influence you with their bulls***, OK? We are here...no bulls***...we're here to forget about all the outside s***, OK?"

He concluded: "Metallica's agenda is love, energy and heavy music, baby!"

Now, in a clip widely circulated on X, Sixx says: “It does not matter to Mötley Crüe if you're a Republican, it does not matter to Mötley Crüe if you are a Democrat, it does not f****** matter if you are gay or straight, or if you're right down the centre of the f****** lane in life, because we are all in this together. Can we agree?”

Nikki Sixx joins Metallica, says Motley Crue doesn't care about your politics. https://t.co/g5LY6M0kMM — Cassandra MacDonald (@CassandraRules) October 14, 2026

Sixx has touched on the topic before, telling Yahoo! in 2020: "We could do a whole interview where I would tell you my opinion on this administration, and other administrations, but I'm not a politician, I’m a rock star, and people don't want me to talk about stuff like that.

"They tell me to 'stay in my lane' and just stick to playing bass. I don't really want to just stick to playing bass, but I don't want to alienate and have a mudslinging contest."