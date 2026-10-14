Pop Listen: KATSEYE drop digital bonus track Unloveu from Wild EP Unloveu is streaming now on all major platforms. SHARE SHARE Credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon

KATSEYE have released Unloveu, the bonus track from the Wild EP, digitally for the first time.

Fans of the girl group could only listen to the track on the physical copy of the EP, until now.

Band member Lara Raj worked on the tune with songwriter to the stars Amy Allen (Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles) and producer Ross Golan ( Maroon 5, Justin Bieber, Celine Dion).

Meanwhile, Sophia Laforteza is set to rejoin KATSEYE early next year.

The singer has been taking time out to focus on her well-being, but the girls have confirmed when she will be back to business.

A Weverse statement read: "We are happy to share that Sophia will resume group activities with KATSEYE beginning the first week of January 2027.

"Sophia has been prioritizing her health and well-being with our full support and resources."

She won't be part of the North American leg of the WILDWORLD tour this year.

They added: "We are incredibly grateful to EYEKONS for the continued love, support, and understanding you've shown Sophia and KATSEYE.

"Thank you for standing by her, and we look forward to celebrating her return with you in the new year."



