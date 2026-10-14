Rock Alternative rockers Daytime TV announce new album Rodeo and drop new single Meditate Daytime TV will release their new album Rodeo on February 19, 2027, launching the project with new single Meditate and a run of intimate UK shows this month. SHARE SHARE Credit: Jake Lewis

Daytime TV have announced details of their next studio album, confirming that Rodeo will arrive on February 19, 2027.

The news lands alongside the release of new single Meditate, which showcases a pop‑leaning direction for the band.

The Edinburgh group say the album reflects a major shift in perspective for frontman Will Irvine, who spent much of 2024 recovering from a severe autoimmune illness. The experience, he says, pushed the band towards a more uninhibited sound: “When you come close to losing everything, all your inhibitions disappear. You stop caring about fitting into a genre or pleasing anyone else. Rodeo is about stepping boldly into who we really are.”

The album was produced by Pete Hutchings, whose credits include Royal Blood, Foals and Gang of Youths.

New single Meditate was written during Irvine’s recovery and draws on mindfulness practices he used during periods of isolation. He describes the track as a nostalgic look at a relationship that never fully materialised, contrasting daydreams of what might have been with the reality of “meditate and medicate” - the routine he followed to stabilise his nervous system at the time.

Daytime TV - completed by guitarist John Caddick, bassist Naomi Boschetti and drummer Gareth Thompson - will preview the new material on a run of intimate UK dates this month. The shows, staged in partnership with the Music Venue Trust, include stops in Hull, Coventry, Newport, Milton Keynes, Bournemouth, Liverpool, Sheffield and Edinburgh. For tickets, head HERE.

Rodeo follows the band’s recent singles Pause, Sun and Creatures, and marks their first full‑length release since Irvine’s illness reshaped the group’s creative approach.