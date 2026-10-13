Rock Blue Öyster Cult announce two UK shows for 55 Years On Tour Blue Öyster Cult will play London and Glasgow in April 2027 as part of their 55 Years On Tour run. SHARE SHARE Credit: Press

Blue Öyster Cult will return to the UK next spring for two major shows marking 55 years since the band adopted their name and six decades since they first formed.

The American rock veterans will bring the 55 Years On Tour run to London on April 1 and Glasgow on April 3, 2027.

The dates arrive two years after the group’s sold‑out London Palladium show and give UK fans another chance to see the band led by original members Eric Bloom and Donald “Buck Dharma” Roeser. Bloom and Roeser continue to front the line‑up alongside Richie Castellano, Danny Miranda and Jules Radino.

Blue Öyster Cult’s catalogue remains one of the most recognisable in hard rock, with Don’t Fear The Reaper, Godzilla and Burnin’ for You long established as staples of the genre. Their influence stretches across generations, with acts including Metallica citing the band as a key inspiration.

The group continue to record new material. Their 2020 album The Symbol Remains ended a 19‑year gap between studio releases, and follow‑up Ghost Stories arrived in 2024.

Special guests will join the band at both UK dates. Magnum will appear at the Royal Albert Hall, while When Rivers Meet will open the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall show.

Tickets go on sale at 10am Friday (16.10.26) via Ticketmaster.



