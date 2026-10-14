Rock Jason Momoa wants a night out with Oasis, brags that no Rock 'n' Roll Star can match his drinking Jason Momoa says he wants to hang out with Oasis and insists he can “go toe to toe with any f**king rock ’n’ roller”. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Jason Momoa wants to hit the pub with Oasis - but has warned the Gallagher's he can out-drink any Rock 'n' Roll Star.

The Aquaman star opened up about his love for the Britpop band during an appearance on the At The Bar podcast, where host Matty White asked if he was a fan.

Momoa said: “I grew up in that generation that was, like, prime Oasis, you know? Yeah. I graduated in ’97. They were probably ’94 to ’95, yeah... they were, like, the f****** thing.”

He explained that while he was more into No Doubt, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Primus and Metallica at the time, he later came to appreciate Oasis properly.

Speaking about his rock band Öof Tatatá, he said: “We’ll open with Oasis. So we’ll open with [Oasis'] F****** in the Bushes. And it’s a great f****** tune. I never understood until a little bit later in age… As a musician, I’m like, the f****** songwriting, the level, the songs that they actually created are absolutely… I mean, like, they’re f****** phenomenal songs.”

The Meili Vodka co-founder admitted Britpop didn’t immediately click for him growing up in Iowa: “How does a kid from Iowa kind of relate to Britpop…? I just didn’t understand the whole f*** you thing yet. But, you know, I think they’re amazing.”





Asked whether he’d been invited to any of the Oasis reunion shows, he joked: “No, I haven’t been invited. I was waiting for Liam to invite me.”

He added he’d happily join the Gallagher brothers for a proper Manchester‑style night out: “They’re like proper pub dudes… They’re proper dudes. I would love to hang out, you know what I mean? They’re Manchester boys.”

When co‑host Jon Almond pointed out the Gallaghers support Manchester City, Momoa quipped: “Oooh… Listen, I’d love to slap a motherf*****, you know what I mean?”

The Street Fighter actor - who covered Oasis wearing their rival team Man United's shirt in their home city earlier this year - then insisted he can out‑party any rocker.

He boasted: “But I’m Jason f****** Momoa. I’ll go toe to toe with any f****** rock ’n’ roller.”

He described his marathon drinking stamina while touring with his band: “From 10am to soundcheck to the f****** gig, and I’m gonna do it all night… Like Lemmy ain’t getting up at f****** 10am and talking to motherf******… I’m like, ‘I’m gonna do this s*** all day, then go to the gig, then do it and still party.’ And then wake up and go to another place.”

Despite the bravado, Momoa admitted his priorities have shifted: “Now me, I’m like, ‘I’m going home to my lady.’ I’m not going hanging out with your dumb a**.”







