Classical RAYE announces one‑off Royal Albert Hall symphonic show for October RAYE will perform a special symphonic version of her album THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE. at London’s Royal Albert Hall on October 23. SHARE SHARE Credit: Press

RAYE has confirmed a one‑night‑only show at London’s Royal Albert Hall on October 23.

The concert, titled THIS SYMPHONY MAY CONTAIN HOPE., will see the singer perform a full symphonic reimagining of her latest album THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE.. She will be joined on stage by her band, The Heritage Orchestra and Flames Collective.

Tickets go on sale October 15 at 10am, with an artist presale opening on October 13 via rayeofficial.com.

The Royal Albert Hall date marks RAYE’s second symphonic project. She previously staged My 21st Century Symphony at the venue in 2023, later bringing the show to The O2 in 2024 for a sold‑out headline performance. The original Royal Albert Hall concert was filmed for Live At The Royal Albert Hall, which went on to receive a Grammy nomination for Best Music Film.

To coincide with the announcement, RAYE has released a new orchestral version of I Will Overcome., recorded at Abbey Road Studios with the London Symphony Orchestra. The track offers an early glimpse of the expanded arrangements set to be performed at the October show.



